Australian squad for second Test vs India at Adelaide Oval, team selection news, Beau Webster first call-up, Mitchell Marsh pain, video, highlights
Beau Webster will receive his first national call-up this week, with the Tasmanian all-rounder reportedly included in the Australian squad for the second Test against India at Adelaide Oval.
As first revealed by News CorpWebster has been added to Australia's Test squad after the hosts suffered a 295-run loss to India at the Perth Stadium, picked as injury cover for fellow all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who pulled out painfully after the series opener.
(Marsh) has had a few minor niggles since the UK tour, Australian captain Pat Cummins said at the post-match press conference in Perth.
Towards the end of this test match he was a little but sore, so over the next ten days he has a chance to freshen up and try to do well.
Well, see how he goes.
There is a gap of ten between the matches in Perth and Adelaide, but should Marsh fail to recover before the day-night match, Webster could receive his baggy green next week and become Australia's 468th Test cricketer .
Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who has been in blistering form in the Sheffield Shield, is also an option to replace Marsh if required but could not provide Webster's bowling output.
Webster, who hails from Snug in southern Tasmania, has been one of Sheffield Shield's most consistent cricketers over the past 24 months since the start of 2022/23. He has amassed 1788 runs at 51.08, including five hundreds and nine fifties. Only one cricketer has achieved more runs in that period, West Australian opener Cameron Bancroft.
The 30-year-old is also a handy right-arm seamer and claimed 30 Sheffield Shield wickets at 29.30 last summer. During the recent Australia A series against India A, he scored 145 runs at 72.50 and contributed seven wickets.
He also enjoyed a successful spell at Gloucestershire in the County Championship over the winter, racking up 233 runs at 58.25 and 16 scalps at 21.25, including a career-best bowling performance of 6-100 against Derbyshire.
During this week's Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales at the SCG, Webster made scores of 61 and 49, while also claiming five wickets. He struck twice in what turned out to be the final of the match, helping Tasmania to a 55-point victory, their first victory of the season, with 13 minutes remaining on day four.
(Websters) a special player at the moment, Tasmanian captain Jordan Silk told reporters after the match
Whenever I feel like I'm in trouble I feel like I can throw him the ball and he just seems to be able to create something or if he's in similar trouble with the bat he can give us take it out.
He showed his class again in this match with valuable runs, first and second innings, and then of course taking the last two wickets.
It was exceptional and in such situations he just really wants the ball. He is a great guy to have in our group and a true leader.
I know there is some talk around him possibly as a back-up all-rounder (for the Test side) and I am a big supporter of that move if they want to go that direction.
The second Test between Australia and India starts on Friday, December 6 at Adelaide Oval.
