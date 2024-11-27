Taiwanese students welcome the mainland delegation at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport on November 27, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

An invited delegation from the mainland arrived on Taiwan island on Wednesday, where they were warmly welcomed by people from all walks of life. The delegation kicks off their nine-day trip with a wide range of exchange activities. The most popular members of the delegation include six-time Olympic gold medalist Ma Long and Tokyo Olympic shooting champion Yang Qian.

At the invitation of the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, a delegation of 40 teachers and students from seven mainland universities, including Peking University, Tsinghua University and Fudan University, arrived at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday. for a trip that will last nine days, China Central Television (CCTV) said on Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Bureau of the State Council, said on Wednesday that it is hoped that the invited delegation will have a pleasant visit to Taiwan Island, and that young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait will take this opportunity to strengthen exchanges and interactions. , increase mutual understanding and deepen mutual friendship.

Young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are the most active and positive force in promoting cross-Strait relations and should be supported by all sectors, Chen said, adding that continued efforts will be made to promote interactions and provide young people with opportunities to connect. , learn and share ideas so they can grow closer and build deeper bonds.

The mainland students and teachers will visit six universities in Taiwan – Taiwan University, Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu, Chengchi University, Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Chinese Culture University in Taiwan and Chang Gung University – as well as the Taipei Municipal Zhongshan Girls High School , according to the Xinhua News Agency, citing Hsiao Hsu-tsen, executive director of the foundation.

In addition, the foundation will organize baseball experience activities, allowing mainland students to experience Taiwan's popular baseball culture first-hand, Xinhua said.

“Seeing Ma Long and Yang Qian is not only a dream come true for my best friend, who has supported Ma for eight years, it is also the happiest and most memorable day of my life,” said a Taiwanese student named Hsieh Yu Chieh at the Global Times on Wednesday.

Hsieh, a student of Chang Gung University, said she has prepared local snacks for the two athletes, noting that they will help boost sports culture on the island of Taiwan, and she also hopes to get opportunities to attend universities to visit the mainland to enjoy the different academic atmosphere.

This is the second visit the foundation is planning. In 2023, faculty members and students from five mainland universities were warmly received in Taiwan, which had a positive impact on relations between Strasbourg citizens, Xinhua said.

Sports should be the subject with the fewest barriers to exchanges between young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and it is also a subject where common ground can easily be found, Sheng Jiuyuan, director of the Center for Taiwan Studies at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, told the Global Times on Wednesday, noting that the involvement of athletes will inject new energy into the exchanges and promote more shared interests, expanding the range of youth exchange topics in the Taiwan Strait.

Sheng said that this kind of exchange shows the people of Taiwan that there is no sensitive content hidden in youth exchanges, as they all communicate about the topics they are interested in. He added that youth exchanges contribute to mutual understanding and recognition, which in turn facilitates youth exchanges. mutual learning, and that there is no reason to refuse such events.

Sheng expressed hope that the visits will serve as opportunities to return exchanges between Strasbourgers to normal. “I would also like to see youth exchanges among Strasbourg people here not only limited, but also encompassing more levels, forms and content. Expanding the field and scope would be of utmost importance,” Sheng added.