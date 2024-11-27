



There is something extraordinarily beautiful about the tennis court: the grit of har-tru under white sneakers, the soft landings on cut grass, the clean contrast of white lines against red clay. Whether you're there to play, watch or simply admire, the simple pleasures of the sport are always captivating. And now an entire global travel economy has sprung up around 2.1 ounces of yellow down. And with the 2024 US Open drawing the strongest attendances in its history, interest in the sport is at an all-time high. Hotels around the world are investing in their tennis offerings, ranging from annual tournaments to exclusive fashion collections to high-end wellness facilities. The increasing global fascination with tennis is undeniable. Below you will find a list of FashionThe world's best tennis hotels, whether you're looking for beautiful courts, robust programming, chic fashion partnerships or sessions with the pros. Love-love! Round Hill Hotel and Villas Photo: Courtesy of Round Hill Hotel and Villas Round Hill Hotel and Villas is located on a rocky promontory full of tropical foliage in Montego Bay. It is a historic Jamaican property that exudes timeless character, elegance and a strong national identity. The legendary estate hosted John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy on their honeymoon, John Lennon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and is also home to Ralph Lauren's two private villas. While the aphorism if these walls could talk certainly applies to Round Hill, what if their rackets could talk? The resort features three har-tru and two hard courts, all flanked by dreamy cliff-top villas, swaying palm trees and bunches of bananas hanging heavily over the edges of the court. The Caribbean sea breeze, soft reggae and symphony of synchronized frogs create a wonderful surround sound environment, where tennis lessons are given by experienced professionals and helpful ball boys. Round Hill also hosts an annual tennis tournament for more competitive players, giving guests the chance to play with tennis champions such as Bianca Andreescu and Kevin Anderson. Post-match relaxation always follows during the daily high tea in the hotel's cocktail bar, tastefully designed by Ralph Lauren. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa Photo: Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/best-tennis-hotels-in-the-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos