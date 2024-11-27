Sports
High school hockey player dies after being shot on I-55
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) Colin Brown, 16, has died days after being shot on Interstate 55 in St. Louis.
Brown was shot while riding in a car with his father after a hockey game at the Affton Ice Rink. The shooting happened on Saturday around 10.30pm on the highway near Loughborough and Bates. Police said they believe a stray bullet hit him.
After Brown was shot, his father drove to Broadway and Walnut in the city of St. Louis, where police were called. Lily Paniucki told First Alert 4 she was in downtown St. Louis for a friend's birthday party when she heard Brown's father screaming for help and jumped in to perform CPR for nearly 20 minutes.
Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday.
It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that 16-year-old Colin Brown has died after being shot by a stray bullet on I-55 Saturday evening, Mitch McCoy, spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
McCoy said Brown's organs were donated.
This donation is an example of the type of young man Colin and the type of family he grew up in. Their steadfast commitment to serving those around them should inspire us all, McCoy said.
The nonprofit DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation has set up a fundraiser to help the Browns family. The foundation's board has approved a 3-for-1 matching program for every dollar donated, up to $2,500. Click here donate.
The death of Colin Brown is devastating news for our entire community. We all prayed for a miracle and are now overwhelmed with sadness, grief and anger that this innocent teenager's life was taken. As the mother of a teenage son, I grieve along with all who knew and loved this young man, said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. We will never get real justice for the loss of Colin's life. But I know that the great officers of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will continue to do everything they can to find out who is responsible for this senseless and reckless act of violence and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Everyone who knew and loved Colin is in my prayers.
Brown played rush for the Affton Americans CSDHL Team and the Christian Brothers College varsity hockey team. Wednesday night's hockey game between CBC and Kirkwood has been canceled.
CBC released the following statement following Brown's death:
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share with our Christian Brothers College High School community the news of the tragic loss of our CBC brother, Colin Brown, a member of the class of 2026, who was the victim of a random shooting this month. last weekend.
As our community mourns together, our prayers, support and love are with his family and close friends during this most challenging time.
Colin joined our fraternity this fall, transferring from his previous high school in OFallon, Illinois to CBC. He was a talented and dedicated student who participated in honors courses, and he was a valuable member of our CBC Varsity Hockey team.
Grant him eternal rest, O Lord, and let everlasting light shine upon him. May Colin's soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, by the grace of God, rest in peace.
St. John Baptist de La Salle Pray for us.
Live Jesus in our hearts forever!
The St. Louis Blues and Blues Alumni will donate proceeds from Saturday's 50-50 raffle to the Browns family. Tickets can be purchased here online or in person at the match until the second intermission. The Blues will also celebrate his life with a pre-game moment before the match.
McCoy said the department has already received numerous tips that homicide detectives are acting on. The department also received new video since Monday that detectives are analyzing.
St. Louis police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are asking residents in the area around I-55 and Loughborough to check their home security cameras for video of the shooting. They are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the gunfire to contact them.
Anyone who can assist with the investigation can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
Copyright 2024 KMOV. All rights reserved.
