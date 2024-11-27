



TORONTO, November 27, 2024 /CNW/ – Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canadas South Asia's largest broadcaster and pioneering broadcaster of Cricket, is pleased to announce that it has acquired and extended the broadcasting rights for New Zealand Cricket exclusively for a further three years for Canada. ATN acquires exclusive broadcast rights to New Zealand Cricket for 3 years (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited) ATN will have exclusive Canadian rights to all home games, including international matches featuring the BLACKCAPS (men's team) and the WHITE FERNS (women's team), as well as domestic competitions such as the Super Smash. New Zealand Cricket's 2024-2025 home season features a busy and competitive schedule, with series against England, Sri LankaAnd Pakistan in multiple formats. During the 202526 and 2026-27 seasons New Zealand has a full home cricket schedule with series against Australia, EnglandWest Indies, South AfricaIndia and Sri Lanka. With over 120 days of International Cricket, all games are broadcast LIVE on 2 popular sports channels namely CBN and ATN Cricket Plus, and both channels are available nationally on various cable and satellite platforms around the world. Canada. “We are pleased to announce the extension of the exclusive broadcast rights for New Zealand cricket another 3 years. This partnership underlines our commitment to providing world-class sports entertainment to fans around the world Canada said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, president and CEO of ATN. “We look forward to bringing the excitement New Zealand cricket LIVE for all passionate Canadian fans so they never miss a moment of the action” he added New Zealand is known as one of the best cricketing nations in the world, has a rich history in the sport and a reputation for producing disciplined and innovative cricketers such as Kane Williamson (considered one of the best batsman in the world), Trent Boult & Tim South (A formidable pace bowling duo), Devon Conway, Tom LathamAnd Mitchell Santner (Key contributors in various formats) ATN, a legacy broadcaster for international cricket, was the first to broadcast the Cricket World Cup live via satellite Canada in 1986. About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited ATN serves Canadas diverse cultural communities with more than 50 specialized television channels. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest services along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports channels, 7 news channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of music, lifestyle and several regional language channels including Punjabi . , Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati and Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the production of multicultural television programs in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters such as Sony Entertainment Television, Disney/Reliance-Star, Viacom/ Indian castCNN News 18, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV (Good Times), Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more. ATN is also a pioneer in the broadcasting of Cricket Canada and has exclusive broadcasting rights to several international cricket boards. ATN has its own State Of The Art production facilities. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in the US and UK, and on Bell Media's Crave Canada and also operates a 24×7 South Asian radio service on Sirius XM Radio The United States And Canada. ATN's high-quality studio facilities are also used by production companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others. Story continues

