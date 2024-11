Quarterfinalists light up historic opening day of the first ITTF Esports World Championships

Table tennis boldly entered a new era as the first ITTF Esports World Championships kicked off in Helsingborg, Sweden, marking a historic convergence of traditional excellence and digital innovation. Building on the success of last year's Olympic Esports Week in Singapore, this championship represents a groundbreaking advancement in the digital evolution of the sport. Through Eleven Table Tennis gameplay, eight elite players – including two qualifiers from an initial field of 212 competitors – demonstrate how traditional table tennis skills translate seamlessly to the virtual arena. Top seed Antonin “Anto” Landreau set the tone early, taking on Sha “Shayne115” Wenhao in the first quarterfinal. The French champion, fresh from his victory at the Olympic Esports Week, demonstrated his virtual prowess with an impressive performance. Despite stiff resistance from the Chinese professional coach, Anto managed to record a convincing 3-0 victory to secure first place in the semi-finals. In the second quarterfinal, Nicolas “Swiss11Rally” Champod took on Eva “emart_11” Martnez. The Spanish star, the only female participant in the championships, showed moments of brilliance but could not stop the former Swiss World Cup participant's march to victory. Swiss11Rally kept its composure throughout and claimed a 3-0 victory to progress. Home hopes rested on Andr “L4mbo” Bylund as the seventh-seeded Swede faced second seed Maik “Aiphaton” Reusner. L4mbo started strong and fed on local support, but the German's experience as a former world number 1 proved decisive. Once he found his rhythm, Aiphaton controlled proceedings to earn another 3-0 win. The final quarter-final of the day delivered the drama the historic event deserved. Fourth seed Nathan “Natping” Denchre and fifth seed Wladmir “Wlad” Pimentel made for an exciting five-match encounter. After continually trading blows – Natping claiming the first, Wlad leveling and Natping taking the lead again, only for the Brazilian to force a decider – it was the French youngster who ultimately triumphed and an all-French half final against compatriot Anto. Tomorrow's action starts at 15:45 CET with the highly anticipated French derby between Anto and Natping, followed by Aiphaton facing Swiss11Rally for the other spot in the historic final. Watch all the action live ITTF's YouTube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ittf.com/2024/11/27/quarterfinalists-light-up-historical-opening-day-of-inaugural-ittf-world-esports-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

