Mississippi State – Official Athletics Website





STARKVILLE Mississippi State head coach Matt Roberts significantly strengthened its men's tennis roster with the addition of Bryan Hernandez Cortes. The native of Mallorca, Spain, recently signed a national letter of intent to play for the Bulldogs and will join the team this spring semester to begin dual match play. “We are excited to have Bryan join the team in January and add an incredibly talented piece to our motivated group for this year,” said the associate head coach Jake Jacoby . “Bryan brings exceptional success on a global scale as a junior with a top 40 ITF World Junior ranking and he has a very high ceiling with his game. We look forward to Bryan making a major contribution right away and learning a lot from our special program and culture here. Mario Martinez Serrano now has a fellow Spaniard in the team!” Since 2022, Hernandez Cortes has won seven ITF Juniors singles championships, as well as a pair of doubles titles. The 18-year-old has a World ITF Juniors ranking of 38 and a personal best ATP ranking of 1556. He also has a UTR rating of 13 this year and reached the quarter-finals of the ITF Gijon 15K at his home. country in August, where he scored a victory over a top 400 opponent. Hernandez Cortes joins a talented MSU roster that features three ranked singles competitors and a pair of ranked doubles teams, including top-ranked and two-time All-Americans Petar Jovanović And Benito Sánchez Martinez . The Bulldogs have reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in five of the past six seasons and sent the nation's second-most entries to the NCAA Individual Championships earlier this month. For more information about the Bulldog men's tennis program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateMT” onX,InstagramAndFacebook.

