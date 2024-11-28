High school hockey player, 16, dies after being shot while driving home from game with dad





ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) A high school hockey player who was shot by a stray bullet while driving home from a game near St. Louis has died, police said. Colin Brown, 16, played in a hockey game for Christian Brothers College High School (CBC) at the Affton Ice Rink on Saturday evening. After the game, he was driving home in a car with his father when he was shot on Interstate 55 on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Police suspect he was struck by a stray bullet. Colin was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. On Wednesday, officials announced that Colin had died. His family said his organs were donated. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones described the shooting in a statement as a senseless and reckless act of violence: The death of Colin Brown is devastating news for our entire community. We all prayed for a miracle and are now overwhelmed with sadness, grief and anger that this innocent teenager's life was taken. As the mother of a teenage son, I grieve with all who knew and loved this young man. We will never get real justice for the loss of Colin's life. But I know that the great officers of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will continue to do everything they can to find out who is responsible for this senseless and reckless act of violence and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Everyone who knew and loved Colin is in my prayers. On Monday, coaches, teams and players from the Missouri and Illinois hockey communities gathered at the Metro Rec Plex in OFallon, Illinois for a prayer vigil in support of the Brown family. The vigil was organized by Colin's former team, the OFallon Panthers. Colin was on the OFallon Township High School team before transferring to CBC this school year. People don't understand the importance of the hockey family and the hockey community, said Dan Sommer, the Panthers' assistant coach. Nearly 200 people attended the vigil. He's the type of kid every coach wants on his team, CBC Hockey Coach Ryan Trenz said. The nonprofit DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation has set up a fundraiser to help the Colins family. The foundation's board has approved a 3-for-1 matching program for every dollar donated, up to $2,500. Click here donate. Made the St. Louis Blues a statement on social media, writing: The hearts and minds of the St. Louis Blues organization belong to Affton Americans and CBC's Colin Brown and his family, friends and teammates. Please keep Colin in your thoughts during this difficult time. The St. Louis Blues and Blues Alumni will donate proceeds from Saturday's 50-50 raffle to the Brown family. Tickets can be purchased here online or in person at the match until the second intermission. In separate statementsThe Colins family and CBC High School called the shooting senseless. St. Louis police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. Copyright 2024 KMOV via Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kbtx.com/2024/11/27/high-school-hockey-player-16-dies-after-he-was-shot-while-driving-home-game-with-dad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos