NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: New Zealand all-rounder Smith makes debut against England





All-rounder Nathan Smith will make his Test debut for New Zealand in the series opener against England, two weeks after playing his first internationals in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. New Zealand captain Tom Latham also confirmed that batsman Will Young will make way for former captain Kane Williamson, who returns to action in Christchurch on Thursday after missing the Black Caps' triumphant tour of India due to injury. Smith's selection continues his meteoric rise through the New Zealand cricket ranks, having earned his first national contract in September before playing one international. The 26-year-old bowler topped the wickets charts in New Zealand's First Class Plunket Shield competition this season, with 33 dismissals for Wellington in the 2023/24 season. He is someone who has earned his opportunity over a period of time and it is a very exciting challenge for him in a great series, Latham told reporters at Hagley Oval on Wednesday. We were looking forward to supporting him. Young's omission will be a bitter pill to swallow after the top-order batsman was player-of-the-series against India. He scored 244 runs at an average of 48.80, batting at number three on the tour, after replacing master batsman Williamson who was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury. Latham said Young was unlucky to miss the match against England. He did a great job for us. He has been fantastic in recent times, but having someone like Kane come back will boost the squad with the caliber of player he is, Latham added. New Zealand and England shared a memorable two-match series 1-1 in Mount Maunganui and Wellington on Ben Stokes' side's final tour in February 2023. READ ALSO | Saim's century helps Pakistan achieve a comprehensive victory over Zimbabwe The current series returns to Wellington for the second Test starting on December 6, before concluding with the third match in Hamilton on December 14. A series sweep could earn New Zealand a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and a chance to regain the trophy they won by beating India in 2021. However, Latham said his team were not concerned about the bigger picture and were now just focusing on the coming days at Hagley Oval. If we get in that position to get a chance (for the WTC final) then that's great, but I think that's a byproduct of doing the things we're good at over a period of time, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/nathan-smith-debut-new-zealand-vs-england-first-test-kane-williamson-team-news/article68917173.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos