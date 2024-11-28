Tennis in times of unrest





I returned to cold, wet Seattle, ravaged by bomb cyclones and scandalous political appointments and the endless hand-wringing of experts who should know better. But four times a week I bury my head in the sand for 75 minutes of tennis, and I recommend you do the same. The best thing about having a sport is that if that sport is tennis, it can still be a pastime, exercise and outlet. A reason to travel and a welcome distraction at home. And when necessary, it can also be a through line that stretches far behind us and moves through the mists of time. Throughlines are a source of comfort to those of us who think the world is about to go to hell in a handbasket, and, I think, to those who think that hell and the handbasket have been narrowly avoided; they remind us that things will continue, while we wonder how that is possible. If history is any guide, we will have the through line of tennis for a very long time. Since its humble beginnings in the medieval streets of Paris, tennis has survived at least two plagues, endured countless pandemics and outlasted empires. It is hardly a standard-bearer for human rights. Our sport has thrived under questionable regimes; Mussolini built the Foro Italico only for tennisbut it is a survivor. It may be helpful to remember that four years ago we were playing in empty stadiums (see: my article seeing a silver lining during the pandemic). Marking our tennis balls with Sharpie so we don't have to touch an opponent's. Play outside in masks. Yet still we saw tennis as our refuge; a way to socialize, exercise and think. Golfers might argue that all this applies to golf too, but they'd be wrong, and anyway, golf courses are always the first to get into trouble. During the pandemic, people weren't golfing from rooftop to rooftop; they were hitting tennis balls. This just means that our sport has a lot to offer under extreme conditions. We must keep that in mind in the near future. In fact, tennis is the perfect sport in times of unrest. You can do it in almost any other country, even especially in the liberal democracies. The boundaries of a court are like those of a womb; shrouded by ivy or stone if you're lucky, or at least by a cyclone fence, with border lines of hot lava. If it is indoors, there is an extra layer of increased security. It's a beautiful game: pure battle, controlled aggression, grace and power and truth and trust. Tennis embodies almost everything good about sport, but almost none of the bad. Remember: Tennis has been around since people thought the world was flat and the Earth was the center of the universe. And yes, lately it seemed like we were heading back in that direction. The good news is that tennis will be there to catch the hand basket if we end up in hell. The bad news is that Pickleball will definitely be there too.

