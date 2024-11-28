Five goals first pace men's hockey to, 7-1, win and series sweep over Colgate – Penn State





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. A five-goal first period and seven different goal scorers led the way to a 7-1 victory as Penn State blitzed Colgate to in non-conference action on Wednesday evening inside Pegula Ice Arena to complete the series sweep. HOW IT HAPPENED Penn State (6-7-0) opened the scoring for the fourth-straight game as sophomore Matt DiMarsico (Wexford, Pa.) collected a loose puck below the right dot before roofing a wrister over the glove of Raider starting net-minder Andrew Takacs for the 1-0 edge just 39 ticks in.

NOTES

Penn State held the commanding 36-23 edge in shots on goal while going 2-for-6 on the man-advantage and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Nittany Lions have yet to surrender a man-advantage tally in its seven non-conference games this season posting a perfect 27-for-27 on the PK.

Fink extends his point streak to six games which ties his career high with his two assists marking his sixth multi-point effort of the season and the 15th of his career. With three assists, Mack sets a new career-best mark for points and assists while securing his fourth multi-point game of the season and the eighth of his career. He also broke a tie with Paul DeNaples 23 for ninth on the Penn State all-time scoring list for defensemen with 47 points. He also moved past Vince Pedrie for eighth on the all-time defenseman assist list with 38 now for his career.

Wiebusch also collected one goal and a pair of helpers for a new career-best in points and assists while marking his second multi-point effort of the season and extending his career-lkong point streak to four games. Dowiak runs his career-best point streak to four games following his first period goal. NEXT UP Penn State returns to the road to resume Big Ten Conference action with a series in Columbus against the 12th-ranked Buckeyes next Thursday and Friday. For more information on the 2024-25 season, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. 5 p.m.

