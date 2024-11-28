South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Date, Time, Live Score Online Streaming and Television Channels in India





SA vs SL 1st Test Live Score Streaming: South Africa and Sri Lanka begin their two-match Test series at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Wednesday. South Africa are in for a hectic few months of cricket for them after a huge loss to India in the recently concluded T20I series. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will look to earn some valuable points in the World Test Championship (WTC) and do everything they can to clinch the spot in the WTC Finals. They will also be keeping a close eye on India's performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as their performances would also play a big role in Sri Lanka's qualifying scenario. Sri Lanka remains the only Asian team to have won a series against South Africa at the home of the Proteas, and will look to improve that record by doing so twice. They will have a better chance of qualifying for the WTC finals if they sweep South Africa this series Here's a look at the livestream details for the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka: When and where to watch: The first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be played in Durban from Wednesday, November 27 and the match will start at 1:00 PM IST. Where can you watch the first test of SA vs SL? The first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be televised on Sports18 and will be streamed live on the JioCinema website and application. South Africa vs Sri Lanka teams Selection South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Paterson, David Bedingham. Selection Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Nishan Peiris.

