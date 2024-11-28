9-year-old Oakland football players can't afford a championship trip





The good news: three teams from the Oakland Dynamites A nonprofit youth soccer club made it to the national championships in Florida next month: the 11-year-olds, the 8-year-olds and the 9-year-olds. The bad news: the 9-year-olds can't afford the trip. “It's the biggest hurdle,” said Kirsten Cuaresma, whose son, Vivi Scott, is the quarterback. She and others are now trying to raise money — about $1,500 per boy — so all 22 players on the Real Town Bidness team, and maybe even some of their guardians, can go. “Many parents don't want to leave their babies behind,” she says. In total, the team, coached by Vivi's father, coach Vernard “Nard” Scott, hopes to raise anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000, including flights, meals and lodging for the boys and one or two guardians. Since the boys are so young, Scott hopes to rent an AirbNb to watch over everyone, rather than having them spread out in hotel rooms. The US Youth Soccer National Championships, The tournament will be held from December 7 to 14 and is a first for the 9-year-old Oakland Dynamites, a legendary football league that has been around since 1961. “Our team has worked very hard this season,” Vivi said on Wednesday. Oakland Dynamite Coach Vernard Scott hugs his son, Vivi Scott, the quarterback. Photo: Coach Vernard Scott “It's the first time we've reached the national championships,” said Scott, who also coaches football at Oakland Technical High School. “We came up short last year.” The 8 year olds also need money, just like the 11-year-old Oakland Dynamites, the Boom Squad. Terry Hendrix Jr., whose son is also on the team and coaches football at Oakland High, also tries to highlight the team's needs. Hendrix also coaches the Dynamites. He emphasized that he and Scott are not just football coaches; they are also there for the players off the field, often giving them rides and meals and teaching them life skills. “We're doing God's work,” Hendricks said. For now, the parents are happy that their sons have made it this far in their young football careers, but they are concerned about how to send their boys around the country. Most boys attend Oakland's public schools, and not every family has the money for these extra costs. “We're trying to get the team there,” Scott said. “We're going to make it work.” IF YOU ARE INTERESTED: If you would like to donate to the Oakland Dynamites 9 year old football team, click here. If you want to help the 8 year olds, click here. If you want to help the 11 year olds, click here. The 9-year-old Oakland Dynamites are headed to the AYF National Championships. Photo: Coach Vernard Scott Amaree Harper, wide receiver for the Oakland Dynamites. Daneil Hill, defensive end and tight end for the Oakland Dynamites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvu.com/news/9-year-old-oakland-football-players-cant-afford-championship-trip The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos