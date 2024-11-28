Buzzards fly high above the defeated Eagles

NA Buzzards have built a 12-point lead at the top of the South Devon Table Tennis League First Division following their impressive 8-2 win over second-placed NA Eagles. Herbie Sage was undefeated for the Buzzards.

George Haskell was man of the match for NA Batmen as they maintained their 100% record by beating Brixham Sharks 6-4. Halwell A climbed up the rankings with a fine 9-1 win in Brixham against the Trawlers, both Mick Mercer and Dave Wadling were unbeaten for Halwell A.

All five matches in Division Two ended with a 6-4 scoreline, highlighting just how close things are in this division. Top of the table NA Raptors had to work hard to beat bottom-side Dawlish Aces, while Huw Darch was dominant in the Raptors' 6-4 win.

Another maximum from Colin Butterworth helped keep up the Grove Guerrillas challenge at the top and NA Ravens made it four wins from four as they defeated Torbay Academy 2 thanks to an excellent maximum from Mike Dummett.

Two Ian Saxby maximums and reserve Issy Brown, who moved up a division, with five wins from six, saw Brixham Pirates climb the table as they first defeated Taverners and then defeated Halwell B.

Torbay Academy 4 led the Third Division, Matt Laws and Ionel Ichim remained unbeaten as the Academy 4 side defeated NA Harriers 8-2. Andy Harris was in good form for Torbay Academy 3 as they came away with a narrow 6-4 win over Brixham Gulls to stay in second place.

Quickly climbing the table as they catch up on their matches, Torre Vikings whitewash Torbay Academy 5. Steve Russell and Bill Keywood were joined by Division Four's Lewis Lavery as the Vikings dominated in their 10-0 win. Peter Chadwick was undefeated as his Dawlish Renegades defeated NA Kites 6-4.

Strong performances from the top two in Division Four keep things as they are. Leaders Torre Spartans with maximums from Robert Excell and Dylan Sadler defeated Torbay Academy 6, 9-1, while second-placed Grove Tigers defeated Brixham Seals 8-2, Peter Daly and Jeff Cornish were unbeaten for the Tigers. A maximum from Aaron Southgate helped Torbay Academy 7 beat NA Vultures 6-4.