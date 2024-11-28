Sports
The 16-year-old hockey player who was shot on I-55 has died
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Colin Brown, the 16-year-old hockey player struck by a bullet on Interstate 55, died Wednesday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Brown was shot and seriously injured while riding in an SUV with his father at I-55 and Bates Ave. St. Louis City Police say it happened on Saturday, November 23 around 10:30 p.m.
Police say the father continued driving and stopped at 4th and Walnut, where police and paramedics met him.
Brown played hockey for Christian Brothers College (CBC) High School.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Mitch McCoy told reporters Wednesday that Brown's organs had been donated to other patients.
“This donation exemplifies the kind of example Colin was and the kind of family he grew up in,” McCoy said. “Their steadfast commitment to serving those around them should inspire us all.”
McCoy says homicide detectives have received numerous tips since Monday and are working to follow them up.
No further arrests were made as of Wednesday afternoon. However, McCoy says there are multiple agencies involved in the case and believes the gunfire came from the opposite direction of traffic.
“When something like this happens, everyone will come together to help and assist and ensure that we as a law enforcement community send a very strong message to whoever did this, that this type of disregard for human life in this situation will not be tolerated.” city or this region.” said McCoy.
McCoy also says the department has received new video, but at the time of the press conference Wednesday afternoon, they are unsure what is in the video, but investigators are analyzing the footage “very closely.”
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones released a statement on Brown's death Wednesday afternoon.
“The death of Colin Brown is devastating news for our entire community. We all prayed for a miracle and are now overwhelmed with sadness, grief and anger that this innocent teenager's life was taken. As the mother of a teenage son, I grieve with all who knew and loved this young man,” said Mayor Jones.
“We will never get real justice for the loss of Colin's life. But I know that the great officers of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will continue to do everything they can to find out who is responsible for this senseless and reckless act of violence and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Everyone who knew and loved Colin is in my prayers.”
The St. Louis Blues posted a statement on their social media accounts saying that “their hearts are broken to learn of the passing of Colin Brown, a CBC and Affton Americans hockey player who was tragically shot while leaving on November 23 drove his game home.”
The Blues also announced that the organization will celebrate Colin's life with a pre-game event on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, and proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit Colin's family.
Minutes after Brown's death was announced by St. Louis police, Wednesday's hockey game against Kirkwood High School was canceled, Affton Ice Rink officials told KMOX News.
McCoy further emphasized Wednesday that residents living along I-55 and Loughborough should check their security cameras.
“Please go back to last Saturday between 10:30 and 10:45,” McCoy said. “Please review your surveillance video and if you see anything on that video that may be suspicious, does not look right, please call our Homicide Unit at 314-444-5371.”
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and/or interested in a possible reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
