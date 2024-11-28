Champions Trophy 2025: ICC will meet on Friday to finalize the schedule





Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it had been informed by the ICC of India's decision not to travel. That has left the tournament, which was supposed to start on February 19, in limbo. The ICC has yet to officially release match schedules for the eight-team event, although a schedule has been shared with broadcasters without locations allocated to matches. The tournament consists of two groups of four people: England, Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh are also participating. The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals. If a hybrid is used, it raises the prospect that two separate venues, potentially more than 1,600 kilometers apart, will be on standby for a semi-final and final depending on India's progress. The idea of ​​India being thrown out of the tournament seems like a non-starter given the game's financial dependence on the country. Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said last month: “If you play the Champions Trophy without India or Pakistan, the broadcast rights are not there and we have to protect them.” And this week, New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink told BBC Sport: “Our working assumption is that it will still be played in Pakistan. If by any chance it gets split because India can't go to Pakistan, then we'll just adjust to That. “There is a lot involved. India is doing a lot for the World Cup and we are all very grateful for that. We would all like to see India and Pakistan play more cricket against each other. That is clearly a challenge.” “The rest of us play what is in front of us. World cricket is complicated. We do what we can to support the ICC.”

