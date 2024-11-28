Ohio Prep Sports Media Association has named the Ohio Mr. Football finalists announced

COLUMBUS The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association has announced the finalists for the Ohio Mr. Football Award 2024 announced.

Voting is open to OPSMA members and closes on December 2. The winner will be announced Dec. 5 during the Division II state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Here are this year's finalists, in alphabetical order by last name.

Mr. FOOTBALL FINALIST:Ontario senior Bodpegn Miller's amazing story continues with nomination for Ohio Mr. Football

Mr. FOOTBALL FINALIST:Grady Kinsey is a Mr. Football prospect: 'He's one of the toughest kids we've ever had.'

Scotty Fox, mentor, QB, 6-2, 215, sr.

Fox guided Mentor to an undefeated regular season, the Greater Cleveland Conference championship and the No. 1 seed in Division I, Region 1. He is a quarterback at West Virginia and the Northeast Lakes District Offensive Player of the Year. Fox completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season. He is a four-year starter after stepping into his starting role due to an injury during his freshman season.

Nolan Good, Avon, QB, 6-2, 200, sr.

Avon looked poised to make a run in last year's Division II state championship until Good suffered a season-ending injury in the regional semifinals. Good was a quarterback at Kent State and already an All-Ohioan after that junior season. Good led Avon to another undefeated regular season as a senior and a ninth straight Southwestern Conference championship. The Eagles entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 6 after Good completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,375 yards and 23 touchdowns to six interceptions this year. He added 353 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 37 carries.

Grady Kinsey, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, RB, 5-9, 197, jr.

Kinsey has developed into one of the most dynamic backs in the East District, rushing for 2,347 yards and 33 touchdowns on 178 attempts in 10 regular-season games. He averaged 13.2 yards per carry and played in only 27 of 40 quarters for the undefeated Braves. Kinsey, who was second-team All-Ohio as a sophomore, also contributes to the defense with 56 tackles. Throughout his career, he has surpassed 5,000 rushing yards, nearly 80 touchdowns and made more than 250 tackles.

Andrew Leonard, Olentangy Liberty, QB, 5-10, 180, sr.

Central District Division I OPOY, Leonard completed 140 of 205 passes for 1,982 yards and 28 touchdowns with 4 interceptions and also rushed for 505 yards on 104 carries with 4 touchdowns in the regular season for a top-seeded 8-2 team that has since won the top has reached the state semifinals. The three-year starter and program career record holder did so casually against one of the state's toughest schedules. Stats updated through Week 14: 192 completions on 272 attempts for 2,776 yards passing with 38 TDs, 5 INT and 550 yards rushing with 4 TDs. Getting some interest from smaller Division I programs like Valparaiso and Morehead State for football. He also was an all-district shortstop for the regional qualifying baseball team and an all-district forward for the regional ice hockey team as a junior.

Bodpegn Miller, Ontario, QB, 6-4, 190, sr.

Adopted from Ethiopia as a young child, Miller committed to Ohio State University to play wide receiver despite not having a single catch during his high school career. He is the Division IV Northwest District Co-Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Northwest District and first-team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. Last year he was a second-team All-Ohioan. For the 2024 season, his 14-week stats are: 149-for-253 passing, 2,216 yards, 20 touchdowns passing | 211 carries, 1,988 yards rushing, 21 TDs | 18 punts, 644 yards, 35.8 yards per punt average | 41 tackles, 3 TFL, One Sack, 3 INTs | 17 touchbacks on kickoff. In a Week 13 win over previously undefeated Shelby, he ran for 209 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns and completed 13 of 28 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns to advance his team to its first-ever regional championship game. He has 6,398 passing yards and 54 TDs in his career, along with 3,610 rushing yards and 47 TDS for 10,008 total yards of offense and 101 TDs. He holds program records for career-passing yards, career-passing TDs, career rushing yards, single-season passing yards (2,328 in 2023), single-season rushing yards (1,988 in 2024) and is No. 2 in career rushing TDs, No. 2 and No. 3 in single-season passing TDs and No. 2 in single-season rushing TDs. He is the only player in program history to have three 1,000-yard seasons and is one of only four to have two 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He owns four school records in track and is an All-Ohioan in the 200-meter dash and 4×200-meter relay.

Keller Moten, Walsh Jesuit, QB, 5-11, 185, sr.

Inland District Division II Offensive Player of the Year. Statistics for 13 matches. Passing: 113 of 179 for 1,645 yards, 17 touchdowns, 4 interceptions. Rushing: 127 carries for 1,209 yards and 22 touchdowns, 1 fumble. He has FCS offers from St. Francis and Mercyhurst and still expects more opportunities to come his way. Ohio State reached out in recent weeks and told Moten it is strongly interested in bringing him to Columbus as a preferred walk-on. Pitt, Army, Kent State, Marshall, Princeton and Dayton are all interested in him. Mr. Football perfectly reflects Keller Moten's extraordinary performance, leadership and influence on the field. Not only is Keller the heart of his team's offense, he is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback whose remarkable statistics and unparalleled contributions have helped lead his team to their first undefeated season since 1998. Moten also led the Warriors to their first win over state power Archbishop Hoban since 2014.

Matt Ponatoski, Cincinnati Moeller, QB, 6-1, 195, jr.

Southwest District Division I Offensive Player of the Year and the GCL Offensive Player of the Year. Has completed 252 of 357 pass attempts for 3,644 yards, 50 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. Set Moeller career records for passing yards (7,081) and TD passes (80) as a junior. Tied the Moeller single-game record with six TD passes against St. Xavier this season. Holds offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Miami (Ohio) and Kent State.

Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine, QB, 6-4, 228, sr.

Two-time Southwest District Division III Offensive Player of the Year and three-time Central Buckeye Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Consensus No. 1 senior prospect in Ohio and a top 10 senior prospect nationally. Dedicated to the State of Ohio. Senior season completed 166 of 244 for 2,536 yards and 29 TDs. Also rushed for 254 yards and nine touchdowns. Four-year starter has thrown for 9,794 career passing yards and 104 touchdowns. Rushed for 17 TDs. Four-time first-team All-CBC selection.

The OPSMA All-Ohio teams will be released on Monday, December 9.

Ohio Mr. Football recipients (including study choice)

1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-KP, Zanesville, Ohio State

1988: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1989: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State

1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green

1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame

1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississinawa Valley, Penn State

1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan

1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State

1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State

1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame

1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina

1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State

2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwestern

2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State

2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati

2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia

2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Archbishop Hoban, North West

2005: Delone Carter, RB, Copley, Syracuse

2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State

2007: Bart Tanski, QB, mentor, Bowling Green

2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati

2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky

2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, mentor, North Carolina

2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, State of Ohio

2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State, Louisiana State

2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland University

2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati

2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Elon University

2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State University

2019: Evan Prater, QB, Cincinnati Wyoming, University of Cincinnati

2020: Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Louisiana State

2021: Drew Allar, QB, Medina, Penn State

2022: Lamar Sperling, RB, Akron Archbishop Hoban, Buffalo

2023: Jordan Marshall, RB, Archbishop Moeller of Cincinnati