What determined tennis fashion in 2024? A look at the most daring designs

Step into the 2024 tennis fashion scene with leading brands such as adidas, Nike, Fila, New Balance, FP Movement, Original Penguin, Wilson and Lacoste. Marija Zivlak van Tennis blog for women takes a closer look at the signature pieces that defined the style of the year on the Hologic WTA tour.





Adidas redefines tennis fashion with the Fall Slam Pro Wow Dress made for Elina Svitolina. This striking design features a vibrant color block pattern, long sleeves and statement armhole cutouts at the front, creating a look that will turn heads from every angle. Carefully crafted with figure-enhancing color blocking and side pleats on the skirt, the dress also integrates breathable mesh panels and HEAT.RDY technology, keeping players cool and comfortable during intense matches.





Naomi Osaka (main photo) brought back the glory days of WTA fashion at the 2024 US Open with her stunning custom day and night outfits inspired by Japan's Harajuku style. Her look consisted of giant bows, layered ruffles and a touch of elegance with pearls woven into her hair.

The four-time Grand Slam champion completed her outfit with a chic bomber jacket, adorned with a statement, contrasting bow and delicate tulle lace trim along the low hem, adding an extra layer of drama. Even her shoes paid tribute to the theme, with small bows adorning the back for a cohesive and playful finish.





Fila's Casa collection puts a modern twist on classic tennis clothing, combining elegance and timeless beauty. A highlight is Emma Navarros ensemble, including the Casa Challenger seamless polo tank And Fila Casa Challenger seamless skirt. This cream white set radiates refinement on the pitch with its subtle stripe details. The V-neck tank top features a cropped length, striped ribbed collar, racerback design and seamless construction for unparalleled comfort. Paired with the tank, the skirt features overlapping pleats at the front and a ribbed waistband accented with stripes, creating a sophisticated and cohesive look.





Rompers are a rare and striking choice in tennis apparel, and FP Movement has been making waves with several eye-catching designs.





One such piece, worn by Danielle Collins the FP Movement Fall Breathless Shortie — features a smocked bodice at the front, ruched shorts with built-in briefs, side pockets and two sets of crossed straps at the back, creating a playful yet functional look.





Several players have embraced the trend of cropped tops and skirts Ajla Tomljanovic striking in an elegant green ensemble from Original Penguin. The Australian athlete practices the Penguin fall ribbed polo shirta stylish cropped top with a buttonless V-neck closure and a self-fabric collar for a sleek, modern look. Linked to this is the Penguin Fall woven pleated skirta classic pleated tennis skirt with a small zippered pocket on the back, built-in shorts with ball pockets and a pleated hemline accentuated by striped tape.





Coco Gauff drew attention to her habit New balance outfits during the US Open, especially with her daring dress designed for both day and night matches. Available in light and dark variations, the dress features a pleated skirt that is tied loosely at the top, subtly exposing her stomach and fully exposing her back, accentuated by a vibrant yellow bra. The real highlight of her look, however, was the Second generation CG tennis shoe in the Terrarium livery, her signature design, which combines cutting-edge style with top performance on the pitch.

Lacoste continues to impress with its timeless elegance and modern updates to classic tennis style. A highlight from the 2024 collections is Erika Andreevas chic ensemble, with the Lacoste Fall Player sleeveless polo accompanied by the Lacoste Fall Player Skirt. This striking outfit, in burgundy and vibrant red, features refined details such as a rib-knit placket and collar, an argyle print on the left chest and contrast piping on the armholes. The skirt adds a unique twist with the combination of micro and regular pleats, elevating the look with dynamic movement and texture.





Marta Kostchuk attracts attention and becomes increasingly bold and elegant Wilson court style. Her dresses have refined silhouettes with thoughtful details that provide a fresh sophistication. Every now and then she embraces bold color choices, like this neon yellow dress that immediately turns heads. This vibrant hue, combined with Wilson's sleek design, makes a powerful statement, combining elegance with a modern, fearless edge that sets her apart on the court.

As we look forward to the season ahead, we can't wait to see how tennis fashion continues to evolve, surprising and inspiring with increasingly creative mixes of performance and personality.

