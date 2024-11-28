Titan hockey falls in opening games





Battered by injuries and illness, the Crested Butte hockey team opened the season 0-2 in a home tournament on Nov. 22 and 23. The Titans faced brutal early season tests against heavyweight Standley Lake High School and Front Range-based Colorado Academy. Despite the back-to-back losses, Head Coach Joey Otsuka is confident the Titans will rebound over the Thanksgiving break and return strong in the opening games of the league. It was a weekend where we have to look deeper than just the score, Otsuka said. I was very impressed with how we played considering a handful of injuries. It's frustrating for the players, but I'm grateful for the break so we can put this behind us and move on. The Titans started the season on the back foot. The closures of the middle bridge of the Blue Mesa Reservoir prevented the boys from traveling to Grand Junction during the off-season, making ice time a luxury. Additionally, injuries to Matej Voldan, Jake White and Cobin O'Connor, as well as a case of coughing, led to tough opening defeats over the weekend. Still, Crested Butte impressed in the first period against the Standley Lake Gators. On November 22, senior Grady Buckhanan opened the scoring with an unassisted goal, taking an early lead. The Gunnison High School senior and star football running back will be crucial to the Titans' success in front of goal this winter. With six minutes left in the second period, the Titans doubled their lead through senior Carson Zummach. Buckhanan scored his first assist of the season and found fifth-place state golfer Zummach in front of the goal, which extended the lead 2-0. Crested Butte's early sucker punch sparked a Gator comeback. The away side fought back with one goal in the second and four goals in the third to win 5-2. The Titans returned to action the next morning, but fell 7-0 to Colorado Academy. The Mustangs outscored Crested Butte 47-11 over three periods, taking advantage of the power play. The Titans return to the Jorgensen Rink to take on the Aspen Skiers in the first league game of the season on December 6 at 6 p.m. (Alex McCrindle can be reached at 970.641.1414 or [email protected].) Please consider making a donation to The Gunnison Country Times and help keep local journalism thriving!

