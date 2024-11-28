India-Pakistan, Champions Trophy deadlock: After unrest in Islamabad, ICC wants to propose a hybrid model to PCB | Cricket news





At a virtual meeting called by the International Cricket Council, The Indian Express understands that a hybrid model is likely to be proposed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Champions Trophy, with India playing three matches, a semi-final and the final to see. be played in a neutral country. The ICC on Friday called for an all-important board meeting to end the impasse after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. After that, the ball would be in Pakistan's court whether the offer would be accepted or not as the countdown ticks down. Since the Board of Control for Cricket in India informed the ICC that its government had refused permission to travel across the border for the Champions Trophy, the status of the tournament has remained in limbo. The PCB, led by Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has taken a firm stance that it will not accept the hybrid model used at last year's Asia Cup. PCB wants the entire Champions Trophy to be played in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi. However, new tensions in Pakistan, which led to Sri Lanka's cricket board canceling its A-team tour, are unlikely to help PCB's stance at the meeting. Pakistani authorities have arrested nearly a thousand supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the city's police chief said on Wednesday. Khan's aides claimed hundreds suffered gunshot wounds during chaotic scenes in the heart of Islamabad, according to a Reuters report. Supporters of the former Pakistan cricket team captain stormed the capital this week to demand his release. At Friday's meeting – which will be attended by representatives of 12 full member states, three representatives from Associates, an independent director along with the ICC Chairman and CEO – the ICC is likely to put forward two plans. According to one of the 15 matches, India's three group matches, including one against Pakistan, one semi-final and the final, will be played in a neutral country, with the UAE leading the pack. Under the second plan, if India fails to make it to the knockouts, both the semi-final and final would take place in Pakistan. According to experts, the ICC believes the hybrid model is the best way to ensure all parties are satisfied because it has little control over its members' boards. It is understood that a vote would even take place if necessary and if the hybrid model received majority support, the ball would be in PCB's court as to whether to accept it or not. During the meeting, the ICC is also likely to finalize the UAE as the venue as it will reduce the travel time for teams to commute between matches from Pakistan. With a 19-day window for the tournament (February 19 – March 9), hosting it in Sri Lanka or South Africa could pose serious challenges for teams in terms of recovery, with several teams complaining about the travel issues during the T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean. It is understood that even if the hybrid model is proposed, the ICC would give PCB time to get permission from the Pakistani government. If PCB chooses to boycott the event as a mark of protest, it will suffer huge revenue losses, which it cannot afford at this time. But ICC officials are hopeful that the situation will not reach such extreme levels as it could potentially affect future multi-team events.

