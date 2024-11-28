



Expert Predictions of the 2024 IHSA Football State Championship, Top Players News Sports Entertainment Lifestyle Opinion Advertising Obituaries eNewspaper legal The 2024 Illinois High School Association Football State Championships are here. Sixteen of the state's top teams meet in eight title games scheduled for Friday and SaturdayHancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about each title game, plus predictions from Journal Star's Adam Duvall. Last week he went 0-1 in his semifinal predictions and is 141-42 (.770) for the season. CLASS 1A Lena-Winslow vs. Belleville Althoff Catholic When: 10am Friday

10am Friday Ranks, records: No. 1 BAC (13-0), No. 2 LW (13-0)

No. 1 BAC (13-0), No. 2 LW (13-0) Championship record (last title): LW6-1 (2022). BAC 3-2 (1990).

LW6-1 (2022). BAC 3-2 (1990). Coaches: LW Ric Arand (260-66 in 28 years). BAC Austin Frazier (33-19 in 5 years).

LW Ric Arand (260-66 in 28 years). BAC Austin Frazier (33-19 in 5 years). Players to watch: BAC RB Dierre Hill, DL/TE Jason Dowell, WR/DB Charleston Coldon. LW OL/DL Luke Kempel, RB/DB Alec Schlichting.

BAC RB Dierre Hill, DL/TE Jason Dowell, WR/DB Charleston Coldon. LW OL/DL Luke Kempel, RB/DB Alec Schlichting. Did you know? Belleville Althoff won back-to-back Class 3A state championships in 1989 and 1990.

Belleville Althoff won back-to-back Class 3A state championships in 1989 and 1990. Prediction:Lena-Winslow 21, Belleville Althoff 15 CLASS 2A Palos Heights Chicago Christian vs. Maroa-Forsyth When: Friday 1 p.m

Friday 1 p.m Ranks, records: RV PHCC (12-1), No. 4 MF (12-1)

RV PHCC (12-1), No. 4 MF (12-1) Championship record (last title): PHCC 0-0 (first appearance). MF 2-10 (2012).

PHCC 0-0 (first appearance). MF 2-10 (2012). Coaches: PHCC CJ Cesario (12-1 in one year). MF Josh Jostes (236-64 in 25 years).

PHCC CJ Cesario (12-1 in one year). MF Josh Jostes (236-64 in 25 years). Players to watch: PHCC DL/OL Brock Sperling, RB/DB Kenny Jager. MF TE/LB Grant Smith, WR/DB Mitch Williams.

PHCC DL/OL Brock Sperling, RB/DB Kenny Jager. MF TE/LB Grant Smith, WR/DB Mitch Williams. Did you know? Maroa-Forysth made three straight Class 2A title games in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Maroa-Forysth made three straight Class 2A title games in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Prediction:Maroa-Forysth 28, Palos Heights Chicago Christian 27 IHSA semifinal coverage: Scoreboard | Top Performers | Farmington's finish | Championship schedule CLASS 3A Lombard Montini vs Monticello When: Friday 4:00 PM

Friday 4:00 PM Ranks, records: No. 3 LM (11-2), No. 7 M (11-2)

No. 3 LM (11-2), No. 7 M (11-2) Championship record (last title): LM6-3 (2015). M1-0 (2018).

LM6-3 (2015). M1-0 (2018). Coaches: LM Mike Bukovsky (55-30 in 8 years). M. Cullen Welter (130-45 in 16 years).

LM Mike Bukovsky (55-30 in 8 years). M. Cullen Welter (130-45 in 16 years). Players to watch: LM WR Santino Florio, DL/OL Jonathan Hayes, DL Nicky Castaldo. MDL/OL Mason High, QB/DB Ike Young.

LM WR Santino Florio, DL/OL Jonathan Hayes, DL Nicky Castaldo. MDL/OL Mason High, QB/DB Ike Young. Did you know? Monticello plays in the Illini Prairie Conference, with Illinois Valley Central.

Monticello plays in the Illini Prairie Conference, with Illinois Valley Central. Prediction:Lombard Montini 34, Monticello 18 CLASS 4A Chicago DePaul vs. Mount Zion When: 7pm Friday

7pm Friday Ranks, records: Unranked DePaul (10-3), RV MZ (10-3)

Unranked DePaul (10-3), RV MZ (10-3) Championship record (last title): DePaul 0-0 (first appearance). MZ 0-0 (First appearance).

DePaul 0-0 (first appearance). MZ 0-0 (First appearance). Coaches: DePaul Mike Passarella (26-39 in 7 years). MZ Patrick Etherton (64-26 in 9 years).

DePaul Mike Passarella (26-39 in 7 years). MZ Patrick Etherton (64-26 in 9 years). Players to watch: DePaul QB Juju Rodriguez, DB Avry Bellis. MZ TE/DL JC Anderson, WR/DB Brayden Trimble, WR/DB Jacob Harvey.

DePaul QB Juju Rodriguez, DB Avry Bellis. MZ TE/DL JC Anderson, WR/DB Brayden Trimble, WR/DB Jacob Harvey. Did you know? Mt. Zion defeated Limestone 37-7 in Week 1 this season.

Mt. Zion defeated Limestone 37-7 in Week 1 this season. Prediction:Mount Zion 27, Chicago DePaul 24 CLASS 5A LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy vs. Joliet Catholic Academy When: 10am Saturday

10am Saturday Ranks, records: Yes. 1 Naz (11-2), No. 3 JCA (10-3)

Yes. 1 Naz (11-2), No. 3 JCA (10-3) Championship record (last title): Naz 5-2 (2023). PCA 15-5 (2021).

Naz 5-2 (2023). PCA 15-5 (2021). Coaches: Naz Tim Racki (161-69 in 20 years). JCA Jake Jaworski (69-24 in 8 years).

Naz Tim Racki (161-69 in 20 years). JCA Jake Jaworski (69-24 in 8 years). Players to watch: Naz LB/DL/TE Gabe Kaminski, QB Logan Malachuk, OL/DL Sam Stec, WR/DB Garrett Reese. JCA LB Daniel Rouse, RB Larry Stringham.

Naz LB/DL/TE Gabe Kaminski, QB Logan Malachuk, OL/DL Sam Stec, WR/DB Garrett Reese. JCA LB Daniel Rouse, RB Larry Stringham. Did you know? Nazareth defeated Joliet Catholic 16-13 in Week 5 and 38-20 in last season's Class 5A title game.

Nazareth defeated Joliet Catholic 16-13 in Week 5 and 38-20 in last season's Class 5A title game. Prediction:Joliet Catholic 21, Nazareth 20 CLASS 6A Geneva vs. East St. Louis When: Friday 1 p.m

Friday 1 p.m Ranks, records: No. 3 Generation (12-1), No. 1 ESL (12-1)

No. 3 Generation (12-1), No. 1 ESL (12-1) Championship record (last title): Generation 0-2 (none). ESL 10-5 (2022).

Generation 0-2 (none). ESL 10-5 (2022). Coaches: Gen. Troy Thorgesen (33-13 in four years). ESL Darren Sunkett (223-64 in 24 years).

Gen. Troy Thorgesen (33-13 in four years). ESL Darren Sunkett (223-64 in 24 years). Players to watch: Gen OL/DL Joe Pettit, WR Talyn Taylor. ESL RB TaRyan Martin, DB Charles Bass III, DL Kenandre' McClendon, WR Christopher Bennett Jr., DL Keylan LaGrant, LB Mekhi Mixon.

Gen OL/DL Joe Pettit, WR Talyn Taylor. ESL RB TaRyan Martin, DB Charles Bass III, DL Kenandre' McClendon, WR Christopher Bennett Jr., DL Keylan LaGrant, LB Mekhi Mixon. Did you know? East St. Louis will participate in its fifth straight Class 6A state championship game.

East St. Louis will participate in its fifth straight Class 6A state championship game. Prediction:East St. Louis, 42, Geneva 20 CLASS 7A Batavia vs. Chicago Mount Carmel When: 4pm Saturday

4pm Saturday Ranks, records: No. 3 Bat (12-1), No. 1 CMC (10-3)

No. 3 Bat (12-1), No. 1 CMC (10-3) Championship record (last title): Bat 2-2 (2017). CMC 15-5 (2023).

Bat 2-2 (2017). CMC 15-5 (2023). Coaches: Bat Dennis Piron (141-25 in 14 years). CMC Jordan Lynch (74-12 in seven years).

Bat Dennis Piron (141-25 in 14 years). CMC Jordan Lynch (74-12 in seven years). Players to watch: Bat DB/RB Chase Osborne, DL Xavier Blanquel. CMC QB Jack Elliott, LB Matthew Mucha, DL Braeden Jones.

Bat DB/RB Chase Osborne, DL Xavier Blanquel. CMC QB Jack Elliott, LB Matthew Mucha, DL Braeden Jones. Did you know? Chicago Mt. Carmel is going for its third consecutive Class 7A state championship after defeating Bativa 44-20 in the 2022 Class 7A state title.

Chicago Mt. Carmel is going for its third consecutive Class 7A state championship after defeating Bativa 44-20 in the 2022 Class 7A state title. Prediction:Chicago Mount Carmel 31, Batavia 24 CLASS 8A Wilmette Loyola Academy vs. Elmhurst York When: 7pm Saturday

7pm Saturday Ranks, records: No. 6 Loyola (11-2), RV York (11-2)

No. 6 Loyola (11-2), RV York (11-2) Championship record (last title): Loyola 5-5 (2023). York 0-0 (first appearance).

Loyola 5-5 (2023). York 0-0 (first appearance). Coaches: Loyola Beau Desherow (25-2 in two years). York Don Gelsomino (11-2 in one year).

Loyola Beau Desherow (25-2 in two years). York Don Gelsomino (11-2 in one year). Players to watch: Loyola QB Ryan Fitzgerald, RB/DB Drew MacPherson, LB Donovan Robinson, TE Brendan Loftus, DE Tommy Ghislandi. York QB Bruno Massel, RB Jimmy Conners.

Loyola QB Ryan Fitzgerald, RB/DB Drew MacPherson, LB Donovan Robinson, TE Brendan Loftus, DE Tommy Ghislandi. York QB Bruno Massel, RB Jimmy Conners. Did you know? Loyola goes for a three-peat in Class 8A, defeating this year's semifinal opponent, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East, in the final two Class 8A state title games.

Loyola goes for a three-peat in Class 8A, defeating this year's semifinal opponent, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East, in the final two Class 8A state title games. Prediction:Loyola Academy 34, Elmhurst York 13 (This story has been updated to add new information.) 2024 www.pjstar.com. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pjstar.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/26/2024-ihsa-football-state-championship-expert-predictions-top-players/76476047007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos