'Jannik Sinner made me feel so ashamed that I immediately decided to quit tennis' | Tennis | Sport





Jannik Sinner has cemented his place as the best player in the world. This year he reached world No. 1, won two Grand Slams, the ATP Finals and five other titles, and helped Italy retain their Davis Cup crown. But he wasn't always a dominant threat on tour. When Sinner was just a teenager, he defeated Steve Johnson and the former number 21 was so embarrassed by the match that he immediately wanted to retire.

Five years ago, a 17-year-old Sinner made a statement when he received a wildcard into the Masters 1000 in Rome and upset Johnson in the first round. The Italian was ranked number 263 in the world at the time, while Johnson was in the top 60. Sinner stormed back to win 1-6 6-1 7-5 to win the last five games in a row after the American served for the match in the decider. The current world number 1 had previously played just two ATP matches, although he had recently won the Challenger and Futures tour titles. And Johnson was so ashamed of his defeat that he wanted to quit tennis. The 34-year-old recalled the match on his Nothing Major podcast and admitted he knew nothing about Sinner at the time. I don't know if you guys have ever felt this, you play as a local wild card or as a hometown kid and there are different feelings you have, he said while talking to fellow former pros John Isner, Sam Querrey and Jack Sock.

So I walk outside and the kids are 63, 112 pounds, super skinny and you say, oh, this could end badly for me. You have to win, right? Because this looks bad on center court. After getting through the first set, Johnson played terrible tennis and suddenly found himself in trouble. He continued: And then the third set rolls around. I'm like, 'Please win, you have to win this, just find a way.' I served for the match or had match points and then lost 7-5. The defeat took its toll on the four-time title winner, who believed Sinner had no future. I called my agent, and my coach wasn't even there at the time, he was supposed to fly in the next day, but I was like, I just lost to – this kid sucks, he's terrible. I'm literally quitting tennis for the rest of your life.

Although Johnson didn't see Sinner's potential, his team did. He explained: I started talking to my agent and a few other coaches, they said give it time. This child will be unreal. I'm like, you guys are so stupid, this guy will never make it. He will have one victory and that will be me. This will never change. But the American readily admits he was wrong about the two-time Major winner. Little did I know that in four years he would be making $100 million a year winning Slams and being by far the No. 1 player. Johnson did not retire after that game against Sinner. The former number 21 only hung up his racket this year and played his last match in Indian Wells alongside Tommy Paul in doubles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1981333/Jannik-Sinner-Steve-Johnson-retirement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos