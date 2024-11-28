Sports
What College Football Playoff Committee Chairman Said About Boise State Ashton Jeanty
For the second week in a row, Boise State rose in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Broncos (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference), who sat at No. 12 a week ago, checked in at No. 11 when the latest rankings were released Tuesday evening. Boise State once again ranks above every Big 12 team and has a clear path to securing a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff.
The 13-person committee did not penalize the Broncos for struggling in last week's road game with Wyoming. Boise State needed a fourth-quarter touchdown to escape with a 17-13 victory against the Cowboys (2-9, 2-5) at War Memorial Stadium.
Following the release of Tuesday's rankings, College Football Playoff Committee Chairman Warde Manuel met with reporters for a question-and-answer session and credited the Broncos for pulling out a win.
Well, they won, and we appreciate winning, Manuel said. We like the way the teams play, and at the end of the day it's the scoreboard that matters. What they've done, the only loss they've had, as you know, is a very close three-point loss at Oregon at the beginning of the year, and they've been in charge ever since.
We have some people on the committee who played at Wyoming when they were coaches, and they really say it's a tough environment to play in. Obviously, Wyoming gave Boise State a great game, but Boise State won.
Here are the highlights of Manuel's press availability.
For us, Jeanty was great, rushing for over 2,000 yards. It seems like he has some injuries that he's dealing with, but he's been tough and they've been winning the games. We think highly of Boise State and will continue to keep an eye on them.
Again, I can't predict what will happen and how the committee will look at it. I think we will judge it well, I know we will judge the outcome of these games this week and championship games and rank the teams accordingly based on how they perform and whether they will move. As you could see this week, some teams dropped five, six, seven, nine places. You had teams that moved up three, four or five places. It just depends on the outcome of the games as we evaluate them.
Well, Arizona State is coming off two blowout wins against two ranked opponents in Kansas State and BYU. As you know, Tulane was currently playing Kansas State as their only ranked opponent and they lost to Kansas State early this year, but they have been playing very well since those two losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma. We just felt like Arizona State is playing at a level that puts them ahead of Tulane, but as you can see, they're one apart, so we have a lot of credit for both of them.
