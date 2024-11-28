Tennis star Casper Ruud and girlfriend Maria Galligani are engaged!





Casper Ruud is engaged to his girlfriend Maria Galligani! On Tuesday, November 26, the Norwegian tennis star, 25, confirmed he had popped the question to Galligani, who he has been dating since 2018, by sharing a sweetheart Instagram after. The athlete currently ranked sixth in the world for singles tennis, according to the ATP tour announced the news by posting three photos of the couple embracing on a beach with the ocean behind them. One shot showed the pair looking lovingly into each other's eyes, with Galligani placing her hand on her husband-to-be's chest as he beamed proudly as she showed off her diamond ring. The sports star shared another full-length photo of the couple who are currently living in Oslo with their arms around each other on the same white sand, while a third close-up image showed the pair smiling and rubbing noses. For the photo shoot, Ruud wore casual white pants, which he paired with a light pink shirt, while his wife-to-be, who is also from Norway, looked beautiful in a cream-colored mini dress. “I can't wait to marry you💍🤍,” Ruud wrote under the message. Casper Ruud and Maria Galligani in June

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Ruud, who starred in Netflix's 2023 tennis documentary Breaking pointhas shared several photos with Galligani over the years after he posted his first photo of them together on the social media site in November 2018. While you're talking to We are tennis In an interview published earlier this month, Ruud discussed his relationship with Galligani, who regularly supports him at tennis tournaments, and said it was her decision to keep their romance fairly low-key. The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now! Maria Galligani and Casper Ruud at the Millennium Estoril Open ATP 250 tennis tournament in Portugal in April 2023.

Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty

“I mean, it's her choice. Obviously we met before I got to the level I was at now, so things have changed for her too, and it hasn't always been easy,” he said. “There are more things in my life that I have to take care of now than when we met. So if you are with a girlfriend, partner or fiancée, athlete's wife, your priority should be No. 3. 4, 5 even on some days, because there are many other things I have to do,” Ruud continued. Casper Ruud and Maria Galligani in June

BEATE GRANDMA DAHLE/NTB/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story again. Sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “It's tennis, it's treatment, it's media, it's maybe meeting a sponsor. There's a lot of things before you have time for maybe your partner,” he continued, praising his other half for being “very patient and was great at these things.” “On the social media side, she doesn't want it. She wants to be hers, to be in control of her own life and especially her personal life. I'm glad she was found this way,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/tennis-star-casper-ruud-engaged-girlfriend-maria-galligani-8752651 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos