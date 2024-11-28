Projections of Missouri football games from national media

Missouri football has been bowl eligible for more than a month, securing its sixth win on Oct. 19 against Auburn.

With two wins and two losses since then, an overall record of 8-3, and with Arkansas scheduled at home on Saturday, the Tigers' potential bowl destinations have narrowed. The College Football Playoff dream is gone; the Citrus Bowl is probably just out of reach; the lower level bowls are in the rear view.

Mizzou, as the Tribune noted Saturday after the Tigers beat Mississippi State, will likely fall into one of the six aptly named SEC-affiliated Pool of Six bowls.

These, arranged by date, are as follows:

The Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Las Vegas); the Liberty Bowl (December 27, Memphis, Tenn.); the Music City Bowl (December 30, Nashville, Tenn.); the Texas Bowl (December 31, Houston); the ReliaQuest Bowl (December 31, Tampa, Fla.); and the Gator Bowl (January 2, Jacksonville, Florida).

Where will it be? Mizzou won't have an answer until December 8, when ESPN will host a live selection show. Here's where the national media has projected Missouri to play its bowl game.

Tip: Jacksonville and Vegas are popular landing spots.

Action Network: Missouri football vs. Louisville in Gator Bowl

Action Network's Brett McMurphy has predicted that Missouri will play Louisville in the Gator Bowl on January 2 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Louisville is 7-4 this season with a 5-3 mark in ACC play, which won't be enough to make the conference title game. The Cardinals have a non-conference game against Kentucky to end the season.

Mizzou hasn't played in the Gator Bowl since 1968, when coach Dan Devine's Tigers defeated the legendary Bear Bryant's Alabama 35-10.

ESPN: Las Vegas Bowl vs. USC, Gator Bowl vs. Louisville

ESPN's Mark Schlabach also has the Tigers facing Louisville in the Gator Bowl in his updated bowl projections.

However, his colleague Kyle Bonagura has Missouri heading west to face USC in the Las Vegas Bowl, which will be played on December 27 at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

USC qualified for bowl play on Saturday night by beating UCLA on the road and earning its sixth win of the season. The Trojans close their season on Saturday against Notre Dame in Los Angeles.

USA Today: Las Vegas Bowl vs. USC

Erick Smith of USA Today also sends Mizzou to the desert to play Southern California.

Missouri has never played a bowl game in Las Vegas. The last time Mizzou played USC was in 1977, when the Tigers lost 27-10 in Columbia.

CBS Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Michigan

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm hasn't wavered on his projection for Mizzou for several weeks: It's the Music City Bowl against reigning national champion Michigan on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Wolverines became bowl eligible on Saturday by beating Northwestern 50-6 at home. Coached by Sherrone Moore, Michigan is just shy of playing The Game in the regular season as it heads to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State this Saturday.

Mizzou never quite made it to the Music City Bowl. The Tigers were scheduled to play Iowa in the 2020 edition of the bowl game, but the game was canceled due to the pandemic.

If this prediction comes true, it would be the second year in a row that Missouri has played a Big Ten bigwig in its bowl game, as the Tigers defeated Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl last season.