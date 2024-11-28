Sports
Projections of Missouri football games from national media
Missouri football has been bowl eligible for more than a month, securing its sixth win on Oct. 19 against Auburn.
With two wins and two losses since then, an overall record of 8-3, and with Arkansas scheduled at home on Saturday, the Tigers' potential bowl destinations have narrowed. The College Football Playoff dream is gone; the Citrus Bowl is probably just out of reach; the lower level bowls are in the rear view.
Mizzou, as the Tribune noted Saturday after the Tigers beat Mississippi State, will likely fall into one of the six aptly named SEC-affiliated Pool of Six bowls.
These, arranged by date, are as follows:
The Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Las Vegas); the Liberty Bowl (December 27, Memphis, Tenn.); the Music City Bowl (December 30, Nashville, Tenn.); the Texas Bowl (December 31, Houston); the ReliaQuest Bowl (December 31, Tampa, Fla.); and the Gator Bowl (January 2, Jacksonville, Florida).
More:Missouri Football beat Mississippi State and did what it does best: bounce back
More:Missouri Football Report: Here's how we graded Mizzou on road win over Mississippi State
Where will it be? Mizzou won't have an answer until December 8, when ESPN will host a live selection show. Here's where the national media has projected Missouri to play its bowl game.
Tip: Jacksonville and Vegas are popular landing spots.
Action Network: Missouri football vs. Louisville in Gator Bowl
Action Network's Brett McMurphy has predicted that Missouri will play Louisville in the Gator Bowl on January 2 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Louisville is 7-4 this season with a 5-3 mark in ACC play, which won't be enough to make the conference title game. The Cardinals have a non-conference game against Kentucky to end the season.
Mizzou hasn't played in the Gator Bowl since 1968, when coach Dan Devine's Tigers defeated the legendary Bear Bryant's Alabama 35-10.
ESPN: Las Vegas Bowl vs. USC, Gator Bowl vs. Louisville
ESPN's Mark Schlabach also has the Tigers facing Louisville in the Gator Bowl in his updated bowl projections.
However, his colleague Kyle Bonagura has Missouri heading west to face USC in the Las Vegas Bowl, which will be played on December 27 at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.
USC qualified for bowl play on Saturday night by beating UCLA on the road and earning its sixth win of the season. The Trojans close their season on Saturday against Notre Dame in Los Angeles.
USA Today: Las Vegas Bowl vs. USC
Erick Smith of USA Today also sends Mizzou to the desert to play Southern California.
Missouri has never played a bowl game in Las Vegas. The last time Mizzou played USC was in 1977, when the Tigers lost 27-10 in Columbia.
CBS Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Michigan
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm hasn't wavered on his projection for Mizzou for several weeks: It's the Music City Bowl against reigning national champion Michigan on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Wolverines became bowl eligible on Saturday by beating Northwestern 50-6 at home. Coached by Sherrone Moore, Michigan is just shy of playing The Game in the regular season as it heads to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State this Saturday.
Mizzou never quite made it to the Music City Bowl. The Tigers were scheduled to play Iowa in the 2020 edition of the bowl game, but the game was canceled due to the pandemic.
If this prediction comes true, it would be the second year in a row that Missouri has played a Big Ten bigwig in its bowl game, as the Tigers defeated Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl last season.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiatribune.com/story/sports/college/tiger-extra/2024/11/26/missouri-football-bowl-projections-from-national-media-outlets/76412089007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why the retired major general thinks Putin is trying to instill fear inside Russia
- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Tajikistan
- Tennessee's most expensive home, located on 383 acres, is selling for $42.5 million
- Court backs Texas over barbed wire installation on U.S.-Mexico borderExBulletin
- St. Louis high school hockey player Colin Brown died days after he was struck by a stray bullet while driving home from a game with his father
- Certain hormone replacement therapy pills linked to increased risk of heart disease – Irish Times
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives death threats, see details here
- Joko Widodo hopes regional elections will show political maturity – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi
- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines, says GFZ – Deccan Herald
- Projections of Missouri football games from national media
- Haberman: People are 'very wrong' if they think Trump won't investigate Jack Smith's team
- How to watch live matches?