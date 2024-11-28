Sports
St. Louis high school hockey player Colin Brown died days after he was struck by a stray bullet while driving home from a game with his father
A 16-year-old high school hockey player from Missouri died Wednesday days after a stray bullet struck him on a busy highway while he was on his way home from his game with his father.
Colin Brown, a sophomore at Christian Brothers College High School (CBCHS), was sitting in the passenger seat of his father Calvin's car when he was shot on Interstate 55 in South St. Louis on Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m. according to First Alarm 4.
Brown was rushed to hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.
Colin, a beloved and talented hockey player, passed away, but not before giving the ultimate gift of life, said Mitch McCoy, director of public affairs for the St. Louis Metro Police Department. Colin's organs were donated to other patients in desperate need. This donation is an example of the type of young man Colin was and the type of family he grew up in.”
Brown joined CBCHS, one of Missouri's most elite hockey high school programs, after transferring from Illinois in the fall. He was seven games into the season at his new school.
He was a talented and dedicated student who participated in honors courses, and he was a valuable member of our CBC Varsity Hockey team,” CBCHS said in a statement.
McCoy said police have received numerous reports from motorists and residents about the gunfire.
Police believe a shootout occurred as the Browns traveled in the opposite direction. according to Fox2.
Detectives are reviewing newly acquired footage from the area as they hunt for the suspected shooter.
This type of violence will not be tolerated by us, McCoy said. We want people to feel safe on the highway and in the city of St. Louis.
It is incredibly rare for a 16-year-old boy who has just left a hockey game to be shot. You don't hear about cases of innocent bystanders being hit by stray bullets. When these acts of violence occur, we will use the full weight of this police department to find out who did this, to ensure they are held accountable.
The coaching staff of the NHL's St. Louis Blues wore “72 Strong” pins in honor of Brown's uniform number and showed a hockey stick outside their locker room before their game Wednesday night.
Calvin Brown expressed gratitude to the St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police for “their continued efforts to apprehend the perpetrator(s) of this senseless crime against our beloved son, Colin,” but said St. Louis officials Louis “had to make greater efforts”. 'in support of the police.
As a family and as a former law enforcement officer with over 28 years of experience, we believe that greater efforts are needed in the city of St. Louis and the surrounding region to support law enforcement and equip them with the necessary tools to combat such senseless crimes to combat. , violent gun crimes, Brown said Sunday.
The city of St. Louis saw 106 homicides through August 2024, a slight decrease from the previous year (109). according to officials.
Officials boasted of a nearly 40 percent drop in homicides since St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones took office in April 2021.
“The death of Colin Brown is devastating news for our entire community,” Jones said. “We all prayed for a miracle and are now overwhelmed with sadness, grief and anger that this innocent teenager's life was taken. As the mother of a teenage son, I grieve along with everyone who knew and loved this man.”
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/11/28/us-news/missouri-high-school-hockey-player-colin-brown-dead-days-after-hes-struck-by-stray-bullet-driving-home-from-game-with-his-dad/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why the retired major general thinks Putin is trying to instill fear inside Russia
- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Tajikistan
- Tennessee's most expensive home, located on 383 acres, is selling for $42.5 million
- Court backs Texas over barbed wire installation on U.S.-Mexico borderExBulletin
- St. Louis high school hockey player Colin Brown died days after he was struck by a stray bullet while driving home from a game with his father
- Certain hormone replacement therapy pills linked to increased risk of heart disease – Irish Times
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives death threats, see details here
- Joko Widodo hopes regional elections will show political maturity – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi
- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines, says GFZ – Deccan Herald
- Projections of Missouri football games from national media
- Haberman: People are 'very wrong' if they think Trump won't investigate Jack Smith's team
- How to watch live matches?