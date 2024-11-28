Tennessee's most expensive home, located on 383 acres, is selling for $42.5 million

Tennessee's most expensive residential real estate deal has finally closed with the sale of the 383-acre Twin River Farms property.

After more than a year of strategic marketing, the picturesque destination sold for an astonishing $42.5 million to an undisclosed buyer, marking a new record for the most expensive residential real estate sale in the state.

Known as Twin Rivers Farm, the sprawling property features two converging streams, a “royal” entrance equipped with a covered steel bridge, a 5-acre spring-fed lake, and miles of hiking and biking trails.

The Fernvale, Tennessee property features 24,279 square feet of luxurious living spaces, including a main house, barn, cabin, stables and a pool house.

With construction of the main house completed in 2018, the chic property is unique to its builder, Steve Gianetti, as it features custom-designed rooms: the Blue Room, the Rock Room and the Bonus Room.

Called the Blue Room after the custom blue leather walls imported from Norway and Sweden, the room also features a copper fireplace, a custom convertible pool and ping pong table, and a half bath.

The Rock Room features a marble gas fireplace, 'striking 18 layers of lacquer on the walls, a perfect backdrop for collection exhibitions', and a secret escape door, the accommodation website details.

The 10,626 square foot main house, with 5 bedrooms, seven and two half bathrooms, has it all.

The royal kitchen features marble worktops, two dishwashers, a 60' Lacanche with two gas hobs and a double oven, a bread warmer, a built-in coffee machine in the breakfast bar and beautiful glass walls to the back of the cabinets, offering beautiful views . of the surrounding nature.

The master suite is fit for a king and features a custom copper rail along the stairs, all the way to the master suite, which takes up the entire second floor of the home.

For those seeking an outdoor oasis, the lavish property features “meandering rivers adorned with charming walkways,” according to the website.

Located on the South Harpeth River, the property is also equipped with an outdoor BBQ area, equipped with speakers and a stone fire pit, perfect for entertaining friends and family.

Another unique feature lies in the beautiful property's 188 orchards and its 15-foot-deep lake with three springs, a pump system, a dry fire hydrant and a pavilion-style dock.

Originally listed in June 2023, the sellers, Larry Keele, co-founder of Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management, and his wife, Leiyan, initially listed the resort-style property for $65 million.

However, for a property of this caliber, many factors likely contributed to the lower earned sales, such as its rural location 30 miles outside of Nashville, the need to find a buyer who highly values ​​the property's privacy, and the general market conditions. at the time of sale.

'We are very satisfied with the outcome of this transaction. We knew this was a special property when we bought it, and worked hard to ensure it would become even more special for an even longer period of time; and we knew it would take a lot of work to find the right buyer,” the Keele's said in a press release.

“We are pleased that this has come to fruition and we will forever be proud of having served as custodians of Twin Rivers Farm for a period of time.”