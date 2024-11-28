



CWI LAUNCHES MAJOR INDIA TRAINING INITIATIVE FOR EMERGING TALENT ST. JOHNNES, Antigua Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced an innovative development program that will see seven of the region's most promising young cricketers embark on a specialist training camp at the Chennai Super Kings Academy in India in December. Accompanied by head coach Ramesh Subasinghe of the West Indies Academy and assistant coach Rohan Nurse, the group will leave for India on November 29 ahead of the two-week intensive program, which runs from December 1 to 14. This significant investment in the future of West Indian cricket focuses on nurturing the region's elite under-25 talent pool. Barbados Pride's Kevin Wickham scored 276 runs with a top score of 118 not out in the CG United Super50 Cup 2024. Among the selected candidates are three contracted franchise players Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu and Kevin Wickham, along with current and former West Indies Academy players Teddy Bishop and Jewel Andrew, and former West Indies Under-19 players Jordan Johnson and Ackeem Auguste, who al has shown impressive potential in regional cricket. Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, shared the CWI's endorsement of the initiative, saying: CWI aims to provide opportunities to our emerging players in overseas settings. In this case, the Chennai Academy will house these seven batsmen and equip them with skills and experience in navigating spinning conditions. Our coaches will be on hand to ensure that lessons learned from the period can be consolidated through the academy and extended to other players in the region. Jewel Andrew (batsman) was recently part of the West Indies white ball squad on tour to Sri Lanka. Participants will take part in a two-day match and three white-ball matches as part of their specialist training at the CSK Academy, which aims to help these batsmen improve their performance against spin bowling in overseas conditions where it is common. The players will work with renowned coaches including Academy Director Sriram Krishnamurthy and his expert support staff. The initiative is inspired by similarly successful programs, including recent New Zealand Test team training camps. In addition to technical skills, the program aims to develop players' mental resilience and cultural awareness, essential for adapting to international cricket environments. Grenadian player Teddy Bishop recently captained the West Indies Academy team in the CG United Super50 Cup 2024 in Trinidad. These players will serve as ambassadors upon their return to the region, sharing their experiences and insights with territorial coaches in the Caribbean. This initiative marks the first time that CWI has used contracted academy players for this type of training abroad. With plans to make this an annual part of the cricket calendar, the CWI continues to demonstrate its commitment to the next generation of West Indian cricket stars.

