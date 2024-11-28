North Carolina State University





RALEIGH, NC Michaela Laki has signed with NC State women's tennis, as announced by Simon Earnshaw on Wednesday. The Larissa, Greece native is a top 10 ITF junior. “Michaela is a player who is both David [Secker] and I have been following it for a long time, and we feel very fortunate to be welcomed into the program,” said the head coach Simon Earnshaw . “What struck us about Michaela is the passion and love for the game, the training and actually all the tennis that she radiates.” Laki's highest ITF Junior World Ranking is No. 9, and she is the fourth top 10 ITF junior coach Earnshaw and Pack women's tennis has signed. Sada Nahimana (2020), Priska Nugroho (2021) and Diana Shnaider (2022) were also in the top 10 before coming to Raleigh. Laki has held four ITF W15 Singles titles, in which she is the 2023 W15 Heraklion Singles Champion, 2023 W15 Prokuplice Singles Champion, 2023 W15 Kursmulijska Singles Champion and 2021 W15 Heraklion Singles Champion. She played in six Grand Slam Junior events, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open Singles and the 2021 Roland Garros and US Open Singles Round of 16. “[Laki] has an exemplary background reaching the late stages of Grand Slam Junior events, as well as already proven success in ITF Pro Circuit events, which will add vital experience to our young team,” Earnshaw added. “I am confident that our proven trajectory can help Michaela is on her way to becoming a professional tennis player and standout student-athlete. Go pack!” Laki also holds six ITF Junior Singles titles and four ITF Junior Doubles titles, including the 2021 J1 Porto Alegre Doubles Champion and the 2021 J1 Plovdiv Singles Champion. She has represented Greece in the Billie Jean King Cup since 2021 and stood at number 1 in all categories in Greece, while in 2021 she won the National Championship at U10, U12, U14, U16 and Women's National Championship. Laki won the European Junior 14 and Under Singles titles in 2019. “I chose to join the Wolfpack tennis team because of the competitive spirit, strong sense of commitment and drive to win alongside passionate teammates at NC State,” Laki said of his choice of NC State. Her highest WTA Singles Ranking is No. 466 and her highest WTA Doubles Ranking is No. 641. Laki will join the team in January ahead of the 2025 season.

