It can be so easy to panic in fantasy football. After all, we only have a very limited amount of time to observe and analyze a player's performance. But don't be afraid. Dalton Del Don is here to gauge how much, if at all, we should be concerned.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey continues to test the patience of his fantasy managers, as he would be just the RB29 in half PPR fantasy points per game (10.9) on the season. Last week can be attributed to a San Francisco offense missing Brock Purdy and Trent Williams, but CMCs The numbers have fallen across the board more than three games since his return. He's putting up a career-low 3.5 YPC and his fewest yards per target since 2020. McCaffrey likely won't be the same player when he returns from bilateral Achilles tendonitis, but the 49ers offense has also struggled at times since losing Brandon Aiyuk.

However, McCaffrey's usage remains elite. He had a 93% snap share and saw all 15 RB opportunities before the final two drives of San Francisco's blowout loss last week. The 49ers may be faltering in the win/loss column, but their offense has put up the second-most yards per game this season (6.3), despite last week's ugly performance with a backup QB and LT. San Francisco has the second best distance difference in the N.F.L. The 49ers rank in the bottom five in red zone TD percentage (50.0%) after ranking first last season (68.0%), so there should be a rebound in scoring .

Considering CMC's role in this offense, even a smaller version could easily be a top-five fantasy, but for that we need a healthy Purdy.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Few coaches love a player more than Williams' Sean McVay, but the running back has fumbled four times in the past four games (with two losses). Williams has an NFL-high five fumbles (among non-QBs), and he lost two in one of LA's final games last season. Williams is allowed just 4.0 YPC and hasn't seen a single goal in the last two games. It's possible worn out given the incredibly high usage (third most RB snaps) and his size.

That said, Williams saw a 90% snap share and 16 of 17 RB opportunities after coughing up the ball in last week's game. A few more fumbles could change things quickly, but his workhorse role seems intact for now. Matthew Stafford is averaging 287.5 passing yards and 2.2 touchdowns this season with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, so the Rams offense is one of the best in the league when healthy. Additionally, Williams' schedule has been the 10th toughest in the league so far, but he gets the third easiest step forward.

Williams could still have a big fantasy finish, but fantasy managers will constantly worry that he's fumbling again.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud is the QB26 in fantasy points per game, just ahead of recently released (and now new Viking) Daniel Jones. Stroud has only two weekly top-five QB finishes during his career, both last season. He ranks 24th in EPA/dropback and 32nd in completion percentage above expectations. He has been too the most pressured QB in the competition. Stroud has taken a step back as a sophomore, and he's the latest example of the risk of drafting a high-fantasy quarterback who doesn't run.

However, there is some hope now that Nico Collins is back to full health. Stroud has only managed 197.2 passing yards and 1.0 TD passes without Collins on the field this season, but he is averaging 269.9 and 1.3 with him on it. Houston sees it too a significant increase in the pass rate (61.7%) and PROE (+7.1%) with Collins on the field compared to when he was absent (53.0%, -2.2%). Stroud would still only be the QB19 (15.8 fpg) during games with Collins, but it's worth noting the duo had two long touchdown connections (110 total yards) negated by shaky penalties over the past two weeks.

Stefon Diggs isn't returning, but Tank Dell could be more explosive the further away he is from leg surgery (like Tony Pollard was last year). Furthermore, the Texans QB schedule is the eighth most favorable in the league moving forward, inclusive a top match this week. Stroud should start to put up better stats over time, but he has been one of the biggest fantasy busts this season.

Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Murray's up-and-down season continued with a dud last week, as Arizona scored just six points in a game with one of the highest projected totals of the week. But Seattle's defense has been playing much better lately the Seahawks rank fourth in EPA/play allowed since he traded for Ernest Jones. Additionally, Michael Wilson caught a touchdown that was called back on a penalty, while Marvin Harrison Jr. couldn't get a second foot into the end zone on the next play. Murray's had the league's toughest QB schedule yetbut he gets an average as he progresses.

Murray has spent as many weeks (four) as a top five QB this season as he has spent at the bottom of 10, so expect more inconsistent play down the stretch.

Harrison Jr. hasn't seen more than that seven goals in a game since Week 3 and didn't experience any rookie bump coming out of Arizona's bye last week. There is no wide receiver in the top 60 fewer fantasy points per game on average as you touchdowns removed.

This isn't all Harrison Jr.'s fault, as his role in Arizona's offense has been a major hurdle to production. But the rookie wideout also ranks at No. 84 ESPN's Open Score and #55 inches Average separation score. MJ has fewer catches (36) this year then Jalen Tolbert, Will Dissly, Javonte Williams, Ray-Ray McCloud and Zach Ertz, among many others. Harrison Jr. has a teammate who led the league in terms of first read target (58.8%!) last week, and Arizona has one of the lowest pass rates above expectations (-6.0%).

Rookie wide receivers tend to perform better late in the season, and the Cardinals WR schedule goes from third-toughest yet to the sixth easiest to progress. Yet Harrison Jr. on track to be one of this year's biggest fantasy fails.