How This Sports Company Found a Competitive Advantage (2024)





Richard Lee started organizing table tennis competitions. When a German manufacturer of table tennis bats approached him about distribution in the US, he decided to seize the opportunity. He took over the company in 2019. This experience taught Richard almost everything there was to know about developing new technology for paddles, so when pickleball started to gain popularity, he saw a new business opportunity. Based on our experience producing products for table tennis, we have discovered that we can potentially make a better product for the sport of pickleball, says Richard. Here's how Richard maximized business opportunities in a new and growing sport.

Modernizing the company When Richard acquired Joola, a German table tennis company dating back to 1952, he was faced with the daunting task of modernizing a renowned brand. In addition to updating the business technology, he decided to switch to Shopify so that the e-commerce platform could act as a foundation for launching Joola in other international markets. Richard thought that centralizing the company's resources would make the company more efficient. He says the idea was to develop products in one place, and ship them worldwide from there. But he soon realized that the sporting goods market is different in different regions. What we found is that when we centralized it, we slowed ourselves down. Richard explains. Richard discovered that customer tastes and preferences varied from region to region, even down to the cut of the clothing. Joola By understanding the individuality of each region, Joola was able to accelerate product development by utilizing local experts. This later helped Joola unlock pickleball as a new category of sporting goods. Meeting pickleball pros by chance During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joola team started looking beyond table tennis to other paddle sports, especially those that could be practiced outdoors with social distancing. They decided to give pickleball a try on the court near their office. On the court next to them they saw two men playing at a very fast pace. The players were Ben and Collin Johns, two of the best professional pickleball players in the world. Watching this match was enough for the Joola team to decide to design and produce a pickleball paddle, and after some development they had Ben and Collin test it. Ben tried it for the first time and he said, 'Hey, I think you have something to offer here,'” Richard says. One of the first professional pickleball players to sponsor Joola was Ben Johns. Joola The Joola team has applied its knowledge of table tennis paddle construction to pickleball paddles. Richard attributes much of the success to the company's table tennis foundation. We brought technology that Pickleball has never seen before, says Richard. Building the pickleball community For Richard, it wasn't just about entering a new market; it was about building the market and educating people about the new sport. Pickleball is all about community, and once you get in, you meet so many new people, he says. Joola works with the community through partnerships and support for local facilities, with the aim of integrating itself into the entire player journey, from beginner to competitor to pro or instructor level. It also sponsors players such as Ben Johns. To learn more about how Joola became the number one pickleball brand in the world, listen to Richard's full interview at Shopify masters.

