Fans flock to West Test for Border-Gavaskar opener





West Australian cricket fans turned out in droves to watch the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which ended on Monday with India triumphing by 295 runs.

Although a win for the visitors was not on the wish list of many Australian supporters, WA's passion for the West Test was highlighted by a near-record crowd of 96,463 at Perth Stadium. The day two attendance of 32,368, meanwhile, was the largest crowd for a single day of Test cricket in WA. And those present were treated to an exciting cricket match. Australia, led by Josh Hazlewood (4-29), Mitchell Starc (2-14) and local hero Mitchell Marsh (2-12) needed less than 50 overs to dismiss India for 150. Stand-in captain and superstar quick Jasprit Bumrah (5-30) took little time to return the favour, breaking through Australia's top order and leaving the hosts seven wickets at stumps on day one. Buoyed by a 46-run lead in the first innings, India then dominated the proceedings. Prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal and experienced right-hander KL Rahul put on 201 runs for the first wicket before Rahul departed on 77 off 176 deliveries. Twenty-two-year-old Jaiswal, playing his first Test on Australian soil, responded to every challenge presented by the Aussies and compiled a masterful 161 from 297 deliveries, including 15 fours and three sixes. While Jaiswal went about his business, Indian legend Virat Kohli returned to his best with an unbeaten century. Bumrah declared at 6-487, shortly after Kohli reached triple figures and then decimated Australia's top order with fellow right-hander Mohammed Siraj. From day four at 3-12, Australia showed some fight thanks to the efforts of Travis Head (89 off 101 deliveries), Marsh (47 off 67) and Alex Carey (36 off 58). However, they had too much to do and eventually fell 295 runs behind India's total, with the unplayable Bumrah (match figures of 8-72) declared best on the field. Against the backdrop of the match was the West Test Summer Fest, a free festival held outside Perth Stadium on the first three days of the Test. With support from the WA Government in partnership with WA Cricket and Cricket Australia, the festival was a celebration of Australian and Indian culture. Fans were treated to live music and entertainment, street vendors and food experiences from the local Indian community, cricket skills tests and art installations. Perth Stadium is ready to host the first Test of the summer for two more years, including the highly anticipated 2025-26 Ashes opener.

