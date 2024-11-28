Silverwood ensures Essex returns as director of cricket

Chris Silverwood will return to Essex after being appointed as the club's director of cricket. Silverwood will take up the role in mid-December, succeeding Anthony McGrath after he moved to Headingley as Yorkshire head coach.

During Silverwood's initial tenure at Essex, the club embarked on one of the most successful periods in their history. He oversaw their promotion from Division Two in 2016, a feat which was surpassed the following summer by a first County Championship title in 25 years.

Although Silverwood moved on, initially as England bowling coach before taking over from Trevor Bayliss as head coach in 2019, Essex continued to rake in silverware under McGrath, who stepped up from assistant coach under Silverwood to guide the club to a Championship and Blast double. by the Bob Willis Trophy.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to Essex,” said Silverwood. “It is a club that holds very special memories for me, with the success we enjoyed in 2016 and 2017, and it has been great to see the success that Anthony McGrath has had in the intervening years.

“There is work to be done around the squad, but I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead, with an emphasis on working hard to help develop our homegrown players.

“Building on the work of Mags, I am focused on getting the squad to a point where we have strength in depth, with a strong core of our own local players. I am happy to get started straight away to ensure the transition goes as smoothly as possible and that the team is in the best possible shape to compete on all fronts next summer.”

Silverwood's time in charge of England was significantly affected by the restrictions around touring due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and he left the role after a 4-0 Ashes defeat in 2021-2022. He then coached Sri Lanka for a two-year stint before stepping down after the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Essex restructured the club hierarchy this summer John Stephenson leaves as CEO and Dan Feist is named general manager. McGrath was promoted from head coach to director of cricket, but chose to return to his native Yorkshire at the end of the season.

Jason Gallian, chairman of the Essex Cricket Committee, said: “We are delighted to announce the reappointment of Chris, who was the outstanding candidate in an extensive recruitment process.

“We were clear throughout that we were focused on making the right decision, not just a quick one. After this process, we firmly believe that we have stuck to it and appointed the best candidate.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the cricket committee, as well as Alastair Cook on the interview panel, who have made a significant contribution with their expertise.

“Having spoken to Chris, I know how motivated he is to make his mark in the coming years, and his desire remains greater than ever to take on the role of director of cricket and lead the strategic side.

“Within this he will play a very important role in a talented men's first team, and he is focused on winning trophies with this club and growing the game in our region. Everyone welcomes Chris back and we look forward to it to see him again.” around the Cloud County Ground and hopefully lead the side to success on the field.”