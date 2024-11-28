Pennridge meets Quakertown again on Thanksgiving





The annual Pennridge-Quakertown and Bristol-Morrisville games are the last two remaining Thanksgiving Day football games in Bucks County and Eastern Montgomery County. There were three until five years ago, when Hatboro-Horsham and Upper Moreland, whose rivalry began in 1935, played during the 2019 Turkey Day holiday. But the game between Bristol And Morrisvillewhich has played on Thanksgiving Day since 1928, will not happen this year because Morrisville has only 13 or 14 players available. As a result, the Bulldogs lose. Can Pennridge continue its dominance of the series?Story of two streaks for Quakertown and Pennridge in the annual Thanksgiving football rivalry The Warriors have a 59-33-2 lead and Bristol has won the last 24 meetings (21 on Thanksgiving) between the two Bicentennial Athletic League rivals. Bristol (9-2) topped Morrisville 25-14 at 9-4 during the regular season. Pennridge And Quakertown began playing on Thanksgiving in 1930, when Pennridge was known as Sell-Perk. Here's a closer look at this year's Pennridge-Quakertown clash: Pennridge at Quakertown, 10:15 am Pennridge leads the all-time series 58-31-5, although head coach George Banas and Quakertown have won their past three games. The Panthers are led by senior receivers Aiden Burgy and Matt Thomas. Burgy has 48 catches for 886 yards and a school-record 14 touchdowns, while Thomas has 46 receptions for 603 yards. Junior quarterback Brady Martin set single-season school records for completions (144) and passing yardage (1,929). Senior running back Gavin Carroll has rushed for 693 yards on 118 attempts with 10 touchdowns. Junior linebacker Jackson Connelly leads the Quakertown defense with 66 tackles, including 13 for loss. Carroll is next with 61 tackles, 14 of which were for loss, giving him the school career record with 41 tackles for loss. Junior defensive tackle William Bowen and Connelly share the team lead with four sacks each. Martin has a team-high four interceptions. Pennridge-Quakertown memorable moment:Still talking about this Pennridge-Quakertown Thanksgiving football moment 54 years later Banas can become the winningest Panthers coach on Thanksgiving with a win on Thursday, which would be his sixth. He is 5-9 entering the game, which ties him with Joe Musso (5-0-1 from 1946-51) for most wins. Pennridge's Wayne Helman (18-8 from 1955-80) is the rivalry's all-time leader. Banas is also the second Quakertown coach to win three straight on Turkey Day (2021-2023), joining Musso (five straight from 1947-51). Second-year head coach Kyle Beller and the Rams feature junior running back William Dougherty (113 carries for 531 yards, five touchdowns), senior receiver Chase Marshall (35 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns) and junior quarterback Noah Keating (99 of 168 passing for 1,093 yards, with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions) on offense. Keating starts his third Thanksgiving game at QB. Senior linebacker Trevor Fuhs (98 tackles, 17 for loss), junior LB Ryan Rowe (91 tackles, 8.5 for loss) and sophomore linebacker Brady Blomgren (62 tackles) lead the Pennridge defense. Dougerty, a linebacker, has a team-best 2.5 sacks and senior lineman Andrew Vollberg leads the Rams with three fumble recoveries. Quakertown shared the Suburban One League Liberty Division title with Souderton and Upper Dublin, each finishing 6-1 in division play. The Panthers (6-5) qualified for the District One Class 6A playoffs, falling to Haverford in the opening round. Pennridge went 4-6, highlighted by an 18-13 win over district qualifier Pennsbury. The Rams were 2-5 in the SOL National, which produced three of the last four teams in 6A districts (finalist North Penn, top seed Central Bucks South and Central Bucks West). To watch the match online on Thursday, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=093QpfBp_hM. Test your Pennridge-Quakertown history:Take your best shot at answering football questions during the Thanksgiving Day game (for subscribers) Last Quakertown victory: 2023 (22-7) Last Pennridge win: 2020 (21-14) Tom Moore: [email protected]; @TomMoorePhilly is a sports columnist forPhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phillyburbs.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/27/high-school-football-pennridge-quakertown-bucks-county-thanksgiving-piaa-pa-george-banas/76411540007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos