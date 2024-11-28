Former French Open champion Yannick Noah takes charge of paratennis at the French federation

PARIS Yannick Noah, the 1983 French Open champion, was appointed on Thursday as the new head of French paratennis starting next year.

The French Tennis Federation said in a statement that Noah will be responsible for coordinating wheelchair, visually impaired, deaf and hearing-impaired tennis activities.

Noah gained his first experience with disability tennis last summer when he led the French men's wheelchair tennis team at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

His main role will be to further structure the paratennis department by directing high-level training and strategy and supporting the development of all paratennis activities across the country, the French Tennis Federation said.

A celebrity in his home country, Noah is the last man from France to win a Grand Slam singles title, reaching a career-best No. 3 in the ATP rankings in 1986. He later held his country's Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup titles. captains, who led both teams to championships.

In 2005 he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Noah said he was “thrilled” to be appointed to lead a new mission that is particularly close to my heart.

“I had an incredible human experience working with the players of the French wheelchair tennis team at the Paralympic Games in Paris and I didn't want this amazing story to end there,” he added.