



CWI ANNOUNCES WOMEN'S SQUAD FOR MULTI-FORMAT SERIES IN INDIA ST. JOHN'S, Antigua Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the squad for the West Indies Senior Women's tour of India for a multi-format series in December 2024. The tour includes three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals, providing the team with an important opportunity to compete against one of the leading cricketing nations. West Indies Women will look to convert their semi-final performance in the T20 World Cup into valuable points against India in the ICC Women's Championship The T20I series starts on December 15 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, followed by the ODI series at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara from December 22. This ODI segment provides crucial points for the ICC Women's Championship. The West Indies Women are currently ranked 6th in both the T20Is and ODIs and will take on third-placed India in what promises to be an enthralling series. The teams' last white-ball encounter in India in 2016 saw the West Indies triumph 3-0 in the T20Is before India claimed the ODI series 3-0. Following their semi-final appearance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai, the Maroon Warriors will face an Indian side that recently recorded a 2-1 ODI series victory against reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions New- Zealand. Captain Hayley Matthews has continued her good form in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League and will lead the India side. The team, led by captain Hayley Matthews, presents a balanced combination of established players and emerging talent. Stafanie Taylor is currently recovering from an injury and will be absent from this tour. West Indian women's team: Hayley Matthews (captain) Shemaine Campbelle (vice captain) Aaliyah Alleyne Shamilia Connell Nerissa Crafton Deandra Dottin Afy Fletcher Shabika Gajnabi Chinelle Henry Zaida James Qiana Joseph Mandy Mangru Asmini Munisar Karishma Ramharack Rashada Williams Team management unit: Head Coach: Shane Deitz

Administrator: Sheena Gooding

Assistant coach: Ryan Austin

Assistant coach: Damien Wright

Team analyst: Gary Belle

Physiotherapist: Angelica Holder

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Antonia Burton

Performance coach: Dr. Nadine Sammy

Media and Content Officer: Nicholas Maitland West Indies women's head coach Shane Deitz is happy with the opportunity to play against higher-ranked opponents. Head Coach Shane Deitz expressed his confidence in the team and said: We want to carry the good momentum we gained during the T20 World Cup into this series. We showed that we can compete against the top teams, and that was nice. Since I took over I have seen improvements in all areas, but we still have a long way to go. The consistency of performance at a high level is what we must continue to work towards and this is a good opportunity to play six games against one of the best teams in the world. We want to get more girls involved in franchise cricket. When we look at India, it is always good to play for the Indian IPL teams. It is good for our ladies to bring their names to the attention of these people, so that hopefully opportunities will arise in the future. The West Indies Women will begin their series on December 15, preceded by a 10-day acclimatization camp in India. The full schedule can be found below: West Indies Women Tour of India Schedule (Eastern Caribbean Time): T20Is:

1st T20I on December 15, 2024, 9:30 AM at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

2nd T20I on December 17, 2024, 9:30 AM at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

3rd T20I on December 19, 2024, 9:30 AM at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai ODIs:

1st ODI on December 22, 2024, 4:00 AM at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

2nd ODI on December 24, 2024, 4:00 AM at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

3rd ODI on December 27, 2024, 12:00 PM at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

