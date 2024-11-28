Why tennis is stealing the Chinese sports spotlight

(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

This summer's Chinese tennis swing, featuring prestigious events such as the China Open and the ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters, broke records as the sport blossoms as one of the country's most popular sports.

Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen's success at Paris 2024, combined with her rapid rise up the WTA rankings, has put tennis firmly in the spotlight. The new star of Chinese tennis also narrowly missed the WTA Final in Riyadh, losing to Coco Gauff in three sets. Her enormous success will likely keep the sport in the public eye for years to come.

About 20 million people play tennis in China, placing the country second globally in tennis participation, behind only the United States. The director of the Chinese Tennis Administration Center, Bai Xilin, is targeting ten players of each gender in the ATP and WTA top 100.

This groundswell of participation and Zheng's success is paying off commercially. Record numbers, impressive ticket sales, increased sponsorship revenues and a surge in merchandise purchases at China's major tennis tournaments indicate growing fan engagement across the board.

It hasn't been an easy road back to the top after a pandemic, but the country's long-term investments in grassroots tennis are now starting to pay off. Patience and strategic planning have been crucial to the revitalization of the sport, and China is seizing the opportunity with both hands.

Elaine Chen, senior business director, postman

The tournaments

September and October are perfect for tennis in China as the weather is mild and the country celebrates its national holidays. This period has become synonymous with the China Tennis Swing, which has benefited greatly from the festive atmosphere. Tournaments such as the China Open and the Rolex Shanghai Masters have taken advantage of the Golden Week holiday, attracting spectators from both megacities and rural areas.

At the Rolex Shanghai Masters, for example, more than 220,000 spectators attended in person, with 70 percent of the visitors coming from outside Shanghai, according to the organizers. The event itself featured vibrant sponsorship areas, tennis-themed activities and exclusive merchandise that resonated with fans, resulting in sales of more than $138,000 per day.

The success of the tournament was not just about tennis. Special ticket promotions such as 'Ticket & Travel' allowed spectators to enjoy cultural experiences such as the Huangpu River Cruise and an exhibition of ancient Egyptian artifacts at the Shanghai Museum.

Similarly, the 2024 WTA Wuhan Open recorded an all-time high in attendance, with more than 180,000 tennis fans in attendance – an increase of 80 percent from 2019. The China Open also saw huge success, surpassing $11 million in ticket sales, an increase of 60 percent. from last year. Both events set records for attendance and ticket sales, demonstrating the growing popularity and economic impact of tennis in China.

China's rapidly growing tennis infrastructure is another major contributor to the sport's success. With 49,767 tennis courts (the second highest in the world), a growing tennis population and 98 international tournaments in 48 cities by 2024, China has proven to be a hub for international tennis activities.

Star power

The rise of Chinese tennis stars has played a crucial role in capturing the country's attention and taking the sport to the next level. Leader of the pack is Zheng Qinwen – called 'Queen Wen' by her fans.

Zheng has single-handedly raised the profile of the sport in China and returned her country's reputation to the top of the world tennis table.

Zheng is a fierce competitor on the Olympic gold-winning field in Paris and is proving to be just as successful there, signing lucrative deals with brands such as Nike, Gatorade, McDonald's and Lancôme.

At just 22 years old, it is not unreasonable to expect Zheng to achieve a grand slam victory in the coming years. And if that happens, a wave of tennis hysteria will undoubtedly sweep the country – as happened when Li Na won the French Open in 2011.

Zheng hopes to follow in Li's footsteps, both on and off the field. Li was China's first tennis superstar, winning a total of three grand slams and attracting a wide range of leading brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Rolex and Haagen-Dazs. Like Zheng, Li was also outfitted by Nike.

Li's achievements made tennis a beloved sport across China and paved a way for players like Zheng, who is now trying to find another level in her game to consistently beat the likes of Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

If she can achieve that, Zheng could become the biggest star in a country prone to the worship of sports icons.

Li Na inspired a country with her three Grand Slam title victories. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

A nation of icons

Because there is no strong legacy of team sports fanatics in China, individual athletes such as tennis players have the space to capture the public's imagination en masse. Furthermore, the sport itself translates well to the Chinese audience, who are well versed in sports such as table tennis and badminton.

This, combined with tennis's more global appeal, has created fertile ground for the birth of new stars. Players like Zheng are able to achieve demigod status in a country hungry for global sporting success, and tennis can provide this like few other sports.

China now has five players in the WTA top 100. The country's women have been much more successful than the men, with Zhang Zhizhen being the highest-ranked ATP player at 47th.

But a flood of young players – driven by huge participation levels – could revolutionize both rankings in years to come. And if Zheng can bring home a grand slam, the number of those players will soar well beyond 20 million.