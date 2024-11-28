Princeton University





BOSTON, MASS. With contributions from seven different scorers, the Princeton women's ice hockey team defeated Boston University on the road in Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon. Princeton's second win of the season, the Tigers now improve to 6-5 overall and 3-5-1 in ECAC play. Goalkeeper Jennifer Olnowich got to work early, recording four saves in the first six minutes of action to thwart the Terriers' pressure. After the first timeout, the Tigers were able to generate some momentum, which grew stronger as the period progressed, forcing three saves from BU's Callie Shanahan in the 10th minute before breaking through with a goal from Katherine Khramtsov assisted by Mackenzie Alexander And Maggie Johnson to give Princeton a 1-0 lead. Johnson was next to score in the 13th minute, with assists from Alexander and Issy wonders . Tiger's 2-0 lead would end the period. Just 36 seconds into the second period, Wunder and Johnson were back at work, scoring and assisting Princeton's third of the night, respectively. The goal was Wunder's ninth of the season as she leads the Tigers and is now averaging 1.91 points per game, good for second in the country A few minutes later, a Princeton power play helped Alexander score another goal, making it 4-0. The Tigers would strike again just three minutes later on a power play with a goal of Jane Kuhl bringing the lead to five. Olnowich would go on to make 18 saves in the first two frames to keep the Terriers shut out, leaving the score 5-0 going into the third period. Three minutes later the Terriers got one back when Kailey Quigg scored, but the Tigers piled on the pressure and added another in the fifth minute, again on a power play with Sarah Paulus score. Alexander scored her fourth point of the evening on the assist and now has an average of 1.82 per game, third in the country behind Wunder. Lucia DiGirolamo made it 7-1 Tigers less than 90 seconds later as Princeton continued to dominate the ice. A standout performance from Olnowich, who made a career-high 44 saves during the match, saw BU shut out to finish the game, while the Tiger offense added another in the 16th minute, scored by Paul, and the 8-1 score remained final. . At 3-5 on the power play, Princeton now ranks No. 1 nationally in the category. The Tigers will remain in Massachusetts through the holidays to take on Stonehill on Friday at 5 p.m

