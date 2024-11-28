



Last updated: Nov 28, 2024 8:38 PM IST India will be represented in seven disciplines including athletics, badminton, chess, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling. Indian Contingent for the Asia Pacific Deaf Games. (X) A 68-member Indian team will participate in the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games to be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 1 to 8. The tournament is on par with the Asian Games for people with speech and hearing disabilities and also serves as a precursor to the Deaflympics, which will be held in Japan next year. India will be represented in seven disciplines including athletics, badminton, chess, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling. Ahead of their departure on Friday, a farewell ceremony was organized for the touring party at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. National camps were organized by SAI from November 15 to 30 in Sonepat for wrestling and in the national capital for badminton and judo. The chess, athletics and table tennis camps were held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, while the regional center SAI in Lucknow conducted the taekwondo camp on the same dates. The total Indian contingent consists of 92 members, including 24 coaches, support staff and officials, and SAI has spent nearly Rs 3 crore on travel, accommodation, training, equipment and team kits etc. The Asia-Pacific Games were last held in 2015 in Taiwan, where Indian athletes won three gold and two silver medals. Among those expected to medal include Deaflympics double gold medalist Abhinav Sharma, 2022 Deaflympics champion shuttler Jerlin Anika and Amit, who won bronze in the 86kg wrestling category . Chess is included in the program for the first time. Mallika Handa will lead the seven-member Indian team. (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI) News sports Deaf Games in Asia and the Pacific: India sends 68 strong contingents to Kuala Lumpur

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/sports/asia-pacific-deaf-games-india-to-send-68-strong-contingent-to-kuala-lumpur-9138774.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos