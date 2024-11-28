Connect with us

Sports

College Football Week 14 2024 Predictions, Best Betting Odds by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

College Football Week 14 2024 Predictions, Best Betting Odds by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

 


Chris Falica

Chris Falica

FOX Sports Betting Expert

“Bear Bets” are real bets Chris “The Bear” Fallica actually makes.

College football Week 14 is here!

Just like last year, we will be posting weekly selection posts and a gambling show.

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and betting nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all season long.

So if you want to spend a few bucks on the big games, I have the solution for you.

Let's have some fun and hopefully make some money.

These are my favorite bets for week 14.

File:
Last week: 4-2
Season:43-34-2

(All times ET)

FRIDAY NOV. 29

Minnesota @ Wisconsin (afternoon, CBS)

The Gophers have let each of the last two games get away, including last week against Penn State. In that game, PJ Fleck inexplicably kicked a field goal on fourth-and-goal inside the 10, down four, with about five minutes left. Shockingly (insert sarcasm) they never saw the ball again. But they are very close to winning seven games in a row. I feel a lot better about them going this way than I do about the Badgers. Wisconsin might have abandoned its season on the field against Oregon a few weeks ago after Nebraska went up and down the field last week.

CHOOSE: Minnesota (+2.5) loses by less than 2.5 points, or wins outright

Urban Meyer on whether Alabama's path to the CFP is still alive

Urban Meyer on whether Alabama's path to the CFP is still alive

Miami (OH) @Bowl green (afternoon, ESPNU)

As Harold Fannin Jr. can't go for the Falcons, it's a huge loss. Even if he does play, I like the way Miami's defense has played lately, and I think the RedHawks have had the tougher road in conference play. They had to play and beat Ohio U, a team that could play in the MAC title game.

CHOOSE: Miami OH (+2.5) loses by less than 2.5 points, or wins outright

Freedom @ Sam Houston (3:30 p.m., CBSSN)

The Bearkats have struggled to score points lately, but they are in with a chance to reach the C-USA title game. They have to beat Liberty on Friday and then hope that Jacksonville State doesn't “lick the stamp” against Western Kentucky on Saturday, which would set up a rematch of the two the following week. This isn't the Liberty team we've seen in recent years. Defensively, the Flames aren't very good and as evidenced by a loss at Kennesaw State, they can lose to anyone on the road. I expect Sam Houston to take care of business here and hope for the best Saturday.

CHOOSE: Sam Houston State (+3) loses by less than 3 points or wins outright

Indiana Hoosiers: Is a 10th-ranked Indiana team in the bubble?

Indiana Hoosiers: Is a 10th-ranked Indiana team in the bubble?

SATURDAY NOV. 30

Kansas @ Baylor (then ESPN2)

It's been a month for KU. The stretch began with a devastating loss to rival K-State, before the Jayhawks posted three straight victories over Iowa State, BYU and Colorado, each controlling their destiny to reach the Big 12 Championship Game. Now, one win away from bowl eligibility, KU heads to Waco to take on red-hot Baylor, which has won five in a row since losing three in a row to CU, ISU and BYU. I would think a Dave Aranda led team could focus on the run game and close it out. Stop Devin Neal and Baylor should be able to get its eighth win of the season.

CHOICE: Baylor (+1.5) loses by less than 1.5 points, or wins outright

Houston @ No. 19 BYU (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Depending on the situation, this game could mean everything or nothing for BYU. If it means everything, probably see a 13.5 or 14, or maybe more against a Houston team that is just playing the ropes and has no bowl hopes after last week's loss. But I don't see Willie Fritz's group as one to lie down here. He is in year 1 of changing a culture and building something. Houston's defense has played quite well for much of the season, and BYU's record is a bit inflated considering its success for much of the season.

CHOOSE: Houston (+13) loses by less than 13 points or wins outright

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Miami OH +120
Minnesota +120
Vanderbilt +350
Syracuse +340
Houston +425
Oklahoma +190
Baylor +105

Chris “The Bear” Fallica has been covering sports for nearly three decades. Although college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, football, golf, tennis, MLB, NHL and horse racing, with an “occasional” bet on such events. Chris recently won the first Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He is a multiple qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember: “The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!” Follow him on Twitter @Chrisfallica.

Want great stories delivered straight to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports accountand follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized daily newsletter!

Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.foxsports.com/stories/college-football/2024-college-football-week-14-predictions-best-bets-chris-the-bear-fallica

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: