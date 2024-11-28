College Football Week 14 2024 Predictions, Best Betting Odds by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Chris Falica FOX Sports Betting Expert

College football Week 14 is here!

Last week: 4-2

Season:43-34-2

(All times ET)

FRIDAY NOV. 29

Minnesota @ Wisconsin (afternoon, CBS)

The Gophers have let each of the last two games get away, including last week against Penn State. In that game, PJ Fleck inexplicably kicked a field goal on fourth-and-goal inside the 10, down four, with about five minutes left. Shockingly (insert sarcasm) they never saw the ball again. But they are very close to winning seven games in a row. I feel a lot better about them going this way than I do about the Badgers. Wisconsin might have abandoned its season on the field against Oregon a few weeks ago after Nebraska went up and down the field last week.

CHOOSE: Minnesota (+2.5) loses by less than 2.5 points, or wins outright

Miami (OH) @Bowl green (afternoon, ESPNU)

As Harold Fannin Jr. can't go for the Falcons, it's a huge loss. Even if he does play, I like the way Miami's defense has played lately, and I think the RedHawks have had the tougher road in conference play. They had to play and beat Ohio U, a team that could play in the MAC title game.

CHOOSE: Miami OH (+2.5) loses by less than 2.5 points, or wins outright

Freedom @ Sam Houston (3:30 p.m., CBSSN)

The Bearkats have struggled to score points lately, but they are in with a chance to reach the C-USA title game. They have to beat Liberty on Friday and then hope that Jacksonville State doesn't “lick the stamp” against Western Kentucky on Saturday, which would set up a rematch of the two the following week. This isn't the Liberty team we've seen in recent years. Defensively, the Flames aren't very good and as evidenced by a loss at Kennesaw State, they can lose to anyone on the road. I expect Sam Houston to take care of business here and hope for the best Saturday.

CHOOSE: Sam Houston State (+3) loses by less than 3 points or wins outright

SATURDAY NOV. 30

Kansas @ Baylor (then ESPN2)

It's been a month for KU. The stretch began with a devastating loss to rival K-State, before the Jayhawks posted three straight victories over Iowa State, BYU and Colorado, each controlling their destiny to reach the Big 12 Championship Game. Now, one win away from bowl eligibility, KU heads to Waco to take on red-hot Baylor, which has won five in a row since losing three in a row to CU, ISU and BYU. I would think a Dave Aranda led team could focus on the run game and close it out. Stop Devin Neal and Baylor should be able to get its eighth win of the season.

CHOICE: Baylor (+1.5) loses by less than 1.5 points, or wins outright

Houston @ No. 19 BYU (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Depending on the situation, this game could mean everything or nothing for BYU. If it means everything, probably see a 13.5 or 14, or maybe more against a Houston team that is just playing the ropes and has no bowl hopes after last week's loss. But I don't see Willie Fritz's group as one to lie down here. He is in year 1 of changing a culture and building something. Houston's defense has played quite well for much of the season, and BYU's record is a bit inflated considering its success for much of the season.

CHOOSE: Houston (+13) loses by less than 13 points or wins outright

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Miami OH +120

Minnesota +120

Vanderbilt +350

Syracuse +340

Houston +425

Oklahoma +190

Baylor +105

