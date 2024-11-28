Women's tennis announces 2025 dual meet schedule – UCF Athletics





ORLANDO – After making its first appearance in the Big 12 Conference last year, the UCF women's tennis team is looking to build on its momentum next season. This afternoon, tennis director Bryan Koniecko released his 2025 roster, featuring 22 exciting matches leading up to the conference championship. The team begins the season with an exciting doubleheader against Georgia Southern and Bethune-Cookman at the USTA National Campus on January 19. After the game, the Knights will travel across the country and make their next appearance at the ITA Kickoff Weekend, hosted by UCLA, on January 24-27. The women's conference kicks off on February 28 when they travel to Kansas State. The following week, the Knights will play Oklahoma State on March 2 at the Greenwood Tennis Center. The women's season takes the stage when they travel to Baylor for the Big 12 Championships April 16-20 at the Hurd Tennis Center. JANUARY (3 matches) – 2 Home | 1 Neutral January 19 – South Georgia (H) | 11 am

January 19 – Bethune-Cookman (H) | 4:00 PM

January 24 – UCLA (A) | To be determined | ITA Kickoff Weekend @ UCLA

January 25 – Washington/Columbia (N) | To be determined | ITA Kickoff Weekend @ UCLA The Knights open their season with a doubleheader at home, taking on Georgia Southern and Bethune Cookman at the USTA National Campus. The month of January concludes with a trip to Los Angeles for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, January 24-27. The women's team will play against the host team, UCLA, on the first day of competition. A win for the Knights could see them face Washington or Columbia the next day. FEBRUARY (Seven matches) – 4 Home | 3 Road February 2 – FIU (H) | 12:00 noon

February 9 – USF (A) | 12:00 noon

February 14 – Stetson (H) | 12:00 noon

February 14 – Air Force (H) | 6 p.m

February 21 – FAU (A) | 5 p.m

February 23 – UPenn (H) | 12:00 noon

February 28 – Kansas State (A) | 4:00 PM The action-packed month of February offers many exciting matchups for the Knights. The team will begin by competing against teams from Florida, where it will host FIU, and then travel to Tampa to play USF. The team ends the month with their first Big 12 game of the season against Kansas State on February 28. When the Knights and Wildcats met earlier this year, UCF emerged victorious, finishing 4-1 in Orlando. MARCH (Nine matches) – 6 Home | 3 Road March 2 – Oklahoma State (A) | 12:00 noon

March 7 – Baylor (H) | 6 p.m

March 9 – TCU (H) | 12:00 noon

March 14 – Iowa State (H) | 6 p.m

March 16 – Kansas (H) | 12:00 noon

March 21 – Colorado (A) | 6 p.m

March 23 – Texas Tech (A) | 12:00 noon

March 28 – Cincinnati (H) | 6 p.m

March 30 – West Virginia (H) | 12:00 noon UCF and Oklahoma State, who met twice during the Knights' inaugural Big 12 campaign, will open March in Stillwater, Okla., after a pair of back-and-forth battles in 2024. A four-game homestand awaits UCF as Baylor, TCU, Iowa State and Kansas travel to Orlando. A quick road trip west to both Colorado and Texas Tech will split the final three games for the Knights at USTA National Campus against Cincinnati, West Virginia and Houston. APRIL (Three matches) – 1 Home | 2 Road April 5 – Houston (H) | 12:00 noon

April 10 – BYU (A) | 12:00 noon

April 12 – Utah (A) | 11 am The aforementioned home finale against Houston on April 5 precedes a final road swing at both Utah and BYU before UCF travels to the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas for the Big 12 Championship from April 16-20. If they qualify, the Knights will begin the NCAA tournament on May 3, hosted at a select regional site. The final eight remaining teams will travel back to Waco for the quarterfinals and beyond.

