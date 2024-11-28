Sports
Anderson Phillip re-signs for Lancashire Cricket ahead of the 2025 season
Lancashire Cricket is pleased to announce the return of Anderson Phillip on an overseas contract for the 2025 Rothesay County Championship.
The West Indies pace bowler will be available for the Club's first eleven matches of the County Championship season until the end of July.
There is also an option for T20 cricket included in the Phillips contract, subject to selection.
The 28-year-old will make his return to Emirates Old Trafford after impressing in the final three matches of last season's County Championship, taking 15 wickets at an average of 23.
Phillip has played two Test Match and five One Day International matches for the West Indies and has taken 129 wickets in 36 first-class career matches.
Speaking about his return to Lancashire, Anderson Phillip said: I thoroughly enjoyed my spell with Lancashire at the end of last season and am excited about the opportunity to return for the 2025 season to spend an extended spell at Emirates Old Trafford.
Helping Lancashire get back to Division One as soon as I ask is my first priority for next season and hopefully I can put in the performances with the ball that can help the team achieve that.
The standard of first-class cricket in England is high and as close as you can get to playing Test cricket, so I'm looking forward to being back next summer, continuing to test myself in those conditions, learning and improving my game.
Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton commented: We were hugely impressed with Anderson's performances in the final three games of last season and jumped at the opportunity to bring him back for a longer period next season.
Dale and I have continually spoken about our desire to add more pace to our bowling attack as we look to win more red ball matches. We know Anderson will provide that, and he has the added bonus of being familiar with our environment.
Anderson showed a very good attitude during his time with us and we believe he has all the right attributes for a fast bowler – with room to still grow and improve his game. We look forward to working with Anderson again next season and helping him realize his international ambitions.
