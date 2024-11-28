Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes rest on SEC traffic chaos

He tried to tell us. Tried after Georgia escaped Kentucky with a one-point win, and again after the Bulldogs beat Florida and their third-string quarterback in the final minutes in Jacksonville.

Winning on the road in the SEC is a losing proposition, and if you don't believe what Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been preaching all season, here's a better way to explain it:

Alabama is not out of the College Football Playoff race.

Why? Because Tennessee needs to win at Vanderbilt on Saturday to not only make the playoff field, but also to officially ban Death Star from college football players.

I just think a home game in the SEC in general is hell for the road team, Smart said. I told our offensive line that in the SEC it's harder to play on the road offensive line, and some of those positions that are timing positions and snap count positions, than it is in the NFL until the playoffs.

Maybe it's sinking in now. Or maybe not until Vanderbilt beats No. 8 Tennessee and the Vols fall into line with a season of tough losses on the road at the hands of the conference's elite.

And yes, No. 13 Alabama is in position to return to the College Football Playoff for the ninth time in the tournament's 11-year history.

We didn't play at the level we were capable of, Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said of the ugly 24-3 loss at Oklahoma, which had one conference win in its first season in the SEC prior to last weekend.

That drop in the level of play for Alabama coincides with two other losses this season, when the Tide went on the road and lost to Vanderbilt and Tennessee. But Alabama isn't the only one struggling with traffic woes.

No. 7 Georgia has lost twice away from home (Alabama and Ole ma'am), and Tennessee lost at Arkansas and Georgia. No. No. 20 Texas A&M lost at Auburn and No. 15 South Carolina, which lost at Alabama.

All three of No. 21 Missouri's losses have come on the road (Texas A&M, Alabama, South Carolina), and LSU fell out of the CFP race this past month with road losses to Texas A&M and Florida.

No. 14 Ole Miss, with a CFP spot on the line and two weeks to prepare, lost at Florida as a double-digit favorite.

The only team that hasn't lost on the road is No. 3 Texas, which needed a crucial fourth down conversion (among other big plays) to come away from Nashville with a three-point win over Vandy. Texas plays at Texas A&M on Saturday with a spot in the SEC championship game on the line.

Lose on the road to the Aggies, and there's no telling what happens to the Aggies Longhorns Hopes for the CFP have been strengthened since the first poll earlier this month and are based on forecasts. Because it's certainly not based on wins against the committee's top 25, of which Texas has none.

Texas has as many wins this season as it has tough conference road games. Don't automatically assume that the CFP will give Texas a pass if it loses at Texas A&M.

Much like the scheduling pass the SEC gave to Texas in its first season in the conference, but that's another story for another time.

This is about Alabama, and the reality that no matter how bad things looked on the road, the Tide is still a Vanderbilt win over Tennessee by returning the CFP.

How bad has it been? Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe has completed 57 percent of his passes in those three road losses, and has two TDs and six INTs.

He has completed 70 percent of his passes and has 13 TDs and 3 INTs in every other game.

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, the SEC's most dynamic player, has 13 catches in the three losses (14.8 yards per catch). He has 29 catches in the nine wins, averaging 21.1 yards per catch.

There's nothing random about it. Alabama's defense is giving up 29.3 points per game in the three losses, and an average of 13.1 in every other game.

Still not convinced? Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has 3 TDs and 7 INTs from Athens. He has 20 TDs and 5 INTs in every other game, including the best game of his career in a win over Tennessee.

A 14-point loss by the Vols on the road in Athens.

It's a different energy at home, Beck said. We feed on it.

That includes Vanderbilt this weekend, and Alabama in its annual fistfight with Auburn, comfortably nestled in the friendly confines of Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

That might be the best news this week for Alabama.

Matt Hayes is the senior national college football writer for USA TODAY Sports Network. Follow him on X @MattHayesCFB.