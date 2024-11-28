Sports
Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes rest on SEC traffic chaos
He tried to tell us. Tried after Georgia escaped Kentucky with a one-point win, and again after the Bulldogs beat Florida and their third-string quarterback in the final minutes in Jacksonville.
Winning on the road in the SEC is a losing proposition, and if you don't believe what Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been preaching all season, here's a better way to explain it:
Alabama is not out of the College Football Playoff race.
Why? Because Tennessee needs to win at Vanderbilt on Saturday to not only make the playoff field, but also to officially ban Death Star from college football players.
I just think a home game in the SEC in general is hell for the road team, Smart said. I told our offensive line that in the SEC it's harder to play on the road offensive line, and some of those positions that are timing positions and snap count positions, than it is in the NFL until the playoffs.
Maybe it's sinking in now. Or maybe not until Vanderbilt beats No. 8 Tennessee and the Vols fall into line with a season of tough losses on the road at the hands of the conference's elite.
And yes, No. 13 Alabama is in position to return to the College Football Playoff for the ninth time in the tournament's 11-year history.
We didn't play at the level we were capable of, Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said of the ugly 24-3 loss at Oklahoma, which had one conference win in its first season in the SEC prior to last weekend.
That drop in the level of play for Alabama coincides with two other losses this season, when the Tide went on the road and lost to Vanderbilt and Tennessee. But Alabama isn't the only one struggling with traffic woes.
No. 7 Georgia has lost twice away from home (Alabama and Ole ma'am), and Tennessee lost at Arkansas and Georgia. No. No. 20 Texas A&M lost at Auburn and No. 15 South Carolina, which lost at Alabama.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Our experts pick every Top 25 game in Week 14
BRACKET PROJECTION: Tennessee among teams improving playoff position
All three of No. 21 Missouri's losses have come on the road (Texas A&M, Alabama, South Carolina), and LSU fell out of the CFP race this past month with road losses to Texas A&M and Florida.
No. 14 Ole Miss, with a CFP spot on the line and two weeks to prepare, lost at Florida as a double-digit favorite.
The only team that hasn't lost on the road is No. 3 Texas, which needed a crucial fourth down conversion (among other big plays) to come away from Nashville with a three-point win over Vandy. Texas plays at Texas A&M on Saturday with a spot in the SEC championship game on the line.
Lose on the road to the Aggies, and there's no telling what happens to the Aggies Longhorns Hopes for the CFP have been strengthened since the first poll earlier this month and are based on forecasts. Because it's certainly not based on wins against the committee's top 25, of which Texas has none.
Texas has as many wins this season as it has tough conference road games. Don't automatically assume that the CFP will give Texas a pass if it loses at Texas A&M.
Much like the scheduling pass the SEC gave to Texas in its first season in the conference, but that's another story for another time.
This is about Alabama, and the reality that no matter how bad things looked on the road, the Tide is still a Vanderbilt win over Tennessee by returning the CFP.
How bad has it been? Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe has completed 57 percent of his passes in those three road losses, and has two TDs and six INTs.
He has completed 70 percent of his passes and has 13 TDs and 3 INTs in every other game.
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, the SEC's most dynamic player, has 13 catches in the three losses (14.8 yards per catch). He has 29 catches in the nine wins, averaging 21.1 yards per catch.
There's nothing random about it. Alabama's defense is giving up 29.3 points per game in the three losses, and an average of 13.1 in every other game.
Still not convinced? Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has 3 TDs and 7 INTs from Athens. He has 20 TDs and 5 INTs in every other game, including the best game of his career in a win over Tennessee.
A 14-point loss by the Vols on the road in Athens.
It's a different energy at home, Beck said. We feed on it.
That includes Vanderbilt this weekend, and Alabama in its annual fistfight with Auburn, comfortably nestled in the friendly confines of Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
That might be the best news this week for Alabama.
Matt Hayes is the senior national college football writer for USA TODAY Sports Network. Follow him on X @MattHayesCFB.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/sec/2024/11/27/alabama-college-football-playoff-path-sec-road-chaos-tennessee/76619230007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Uniting communities through cricket – Around Ealing
- Prolonged spread of the new coronavirus will lead to increased medical demand and costs
- Thanksgiving earthquake recorded in Madison County
- This is an observer's analysis of the PDIP's declining influence in Central Java.
- The United States prepares restrictions on Chinese chips that do not meet the first proposals
- Maties Sports teams get ready to play in the Summer USSA Championships – Stellenbosch University
- My opinion | Xi Jinping is the voice of reason to calm a world in chaos
- Kangana Ranaut shares photo of woman commando walking with PM Modi | Latest news India
- Amy Selman: Covid almost killed my boss, but it was the vaccine that changed my life for the worse
- UK signs deal with Iraq to tackle smugglers problem in Europe | Immigration and Asylum
- Royal Wedding Hairstyles Fit for a Queen
- Russia launches another massive attack on Ukraine's power grid