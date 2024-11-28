Sports
Tennis champion Iga Swiatek accepts one-month suspension in doping case – NBC Los Angeles
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart drug known as TMZ, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday.
Swiatek failed an out-of-competition drug test in August, and the ITIA accepted her explanation that the result was unintentional and caused by contamination of a non-prescription drug, melatonin, which Swiatek was taking for problems with jet lag and sleep.
Her fault level was found to be at the lower end of the range and there was no significant fault or negligence, the ITIA said.
This experience, the most difficult in my life so far, has taught me a lot, said Swiatek, a 23-year-old from Poland, in anvideo she posted on social media.
The whole thing will certainly stay with me for the rest of my life. It took a lot of effort to start training again after the situation almost broke my heart, so there were a lot of tears and a lot of sleepless nights, Swiatek said, speaking in Polish as an English translation scrolled at the top of the post. The worst part was the uncertainty. I didn't know what would happen to my career, how things would end or if I would even be allowed to play tennis.
This is the second recent high-profile doping case in the tennis world: the top-ranked man, Jannik Sinner, failed two tests for a steroid in March and was cleared in August, just before the start of the US Open, which he subsequently entered. victory for his second Grand Slam title of the season. Sinner hasn't missed a single game; theThe World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed the rulingthat acquitted him.
Swiatek first reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in April 2022, and she has remained there for much of the time since, but is now at No. 2 after being overtaken by Aryna Sabalenka in October.
Swiatek won the French Open in June for her fourth title there and fifth major championship overall, before taking home a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in early August.
The WTA fully supports Iga during this difficult time. Iga has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to fair play and upholding the principles of clean sport, and this unfortunate incident highlights the challenges athletes face in dealing with the use of medications and supplements, the women's tennis tour said in a statement . The WTA remains steadfast in our support for clean sport and the rigorous processes that protect the integrity of competition. We also emphasize that athletes must take every precaution to verify the safety and compliance of all products they use, as even accidental exposure to banned substances can have significant consequences.
Swiatek formally admitted to the anti-doping rule violation on Wednesday and accepted her punishment. TMZ is the drug that is centralthe case involving 23 Chinese swimmerswho remained eligible despite testing positive for performance enhancers in 2021.
Swiatek said she was shocked by her test result and had never heard of TMZ. She said she has been taking melatonin for a long time,” adding that all my travel, jet lag and work-related stress means I sometimes wouldn't be able to fall asleep without melatonin.
She was already provisionally suspended from September 22 to October 4 because she missed three tournaments during the post-US Open hard court swing in Asia: the Korea Open, the China Open and the Wuhan Open.
That temporary ban was ended after her appeal showed that her test result inadvertently resulted from contaminated melatonin.
Since the final agreement was a one-month suspension, she will now serve the remaining eight days while there is no competition and can return to play from December 4.
“I can start my new season with a clean slate, focused on what I have always done, simply playing tennis,” said Swiatek, whoWim Fissette as her coachin October.
Swiatek was also fined $158,944 that she earned for her semifinal match at the Cincinnati Open in August, the event immediately following the positive test.
Once the source of the TMZ was identified, it became clear that this was a very unusual case of a contaminated product, which is a regulated drug in Poland. However, the product does not have the same designation worldwide, and the fact that a product is a regulated drug in one country may not in itself be enough to prevent possible errors,” said Karen Moorhouse, CEO of ITIA.
Taking into account the nature of the medication and all the circumstances, this puts this error at the lower end of the scale,” Moorhouse said. “This case is an important reminder to tennis players of the strict liability of the World Anti-Doping Code and the importance of players carefully considering the use of supplements and medications.
