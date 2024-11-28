Sports
Teen hockey player dies days after being shot in car with dad by 'Stray Bullet'
- Hockey player Colin Brown, 16, died days after he was “shot by an apparent stray bullet while riding in a car with a family member” on Saturday, November 23.
- Christian Brothers College (CBC) High School in St. Louis, where the victim was a student, shared several tributes to the deceased teen on social media
- “No tip or piece of information is too small. Every little bit will help us bring the person or persons responsible to justice,” police said in a news release, urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.
A 16-year-old hockey player has died days after he was hit by an “apparently stray bullet” while riding in a car with his father in Missouri.
On Wednesday, November 27, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Colin Brown, a student at Christian Brothers College (CBC) High School, had died that day following the “tragic shooting” on I-55 near Loughborough on Saturday. , November 23.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Colin Brown, 16, has passed away after being shot on I-55,” police wrote. Facebook.
A message from Mitch McCoy, the police department's director of public affairs and information, added: “The Colins family has asked me to convey their deep appreciation to law enforcement, the hockey community and those who loved Colin,” a message said. press release on Nov. 27.
“They are asking for privacy at this time,” the message said.
McCoy continued, “Colin, a beloved and talented hockey player, has passed away, but not before giving the ultimate gift of life. Earlier today, Colin's organs were donated to other patients in desperate need.”
“This donation is an example of the type of young man Colin was and the type of family he grew up in. Their steadfast commitment to serving those around them should inspire us all,” he added.
According to the release, officers shared that Brown “was shot by an apparent stray bullet while riding in a car with a family member.”
“The driver of the vehicle told dispatchers that someone had shot into his SUV on the highway and that his 16-year-old son had been shot. The man continued to the area of 4th and Walnut, where he was met by police and EMS. ,” the release said.
Never miss a story you sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
“Homicide detectives responded to the shooting and later found evidence of a shooting in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Loughborough,” police added, urging anyone who may have captured the shooting on security cameras to call all information to come forward.
“No tip or piece of information is too small. Every little bit will help us bring the person or persons responsible to justice,” McCoy said in the news release.
Following his death, tributes have been pouring in for Brown, as CBC High School shared Instagram on November 27: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share with our Christian Brothers College High School community the news of the tragic loss of our CBC brother, Colin Brown, a member of the Class of 2026 who was the victim of a random shooting last weekend.”
“As our community grieves together, our prayers, support and love are with his family and close friends during this most challenging time,” the post, which was shared along with two photos, added.
“Colin joined our fraternity this fall, transferring from his previous high school in OFallon, Illinois to CBC. He was a talented and dedicated student who participated in honors courses, and he was a valuable member of our CBC Varsity Hockey team “, the tribute included.
The school was added next to another Instagram photo of the victim's hockey jersey and a photo in a church: “Forever in our hearts. We love you. Brothers for Life.”
A message on the St. Louis Blues hockey team (formerly known as Twitter) read: “Our hearts are broken to learn of the passing of Colin Brown, a CBC and Affton Americans hockey player who was tragically shot while driving home from his game on November 23. Our thoughts are with Brown's family, friends and teammates during this time.”
“Our organization will celebrate Colin's life with a pre-game moment on Saturday against Philadelphia, and proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit Colin's family. #3strong #72strong,” the post concluded.
PEOPLE has contacted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for additional information.
