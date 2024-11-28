Maties Sports teams get ready to play in the Summer USSA Championships – Stellenbosch University

The Maroon Machine is busy making final preparations for the University Sport South Africa (USSA) matches, which will take place across the country from December 2 to 16.

This year's Summer Games come with nine sporting codes competing, including basketball, table tennis and sailing in Cape Town; cricket and golf in Bloemfontein; football in Kimberley; chess and tennis in Pretoria; and water polo in East London.

At their respective competitions last year, the Maroon Machine won gold in the A section of water polo, chess, women's golf for women and men, as well as gold in men's football in the B section. While bronze was added for table tennis and men's stroke play for golf.

The Registrar of Stellenbosch University, Dr. Ronel Retief, a strong supporter of Maties Sport and our student-athletes, gave a speech and said the following: I recognize the tremendous effort required to balance academics and sports. Many of you have just come out of an intense exam period and yet you are preparing to compete at the highest level. That balance between academics and sports not only presents a challenge in life, it is also a defining aspect of what makes university sports so special. It equips you with discipline, time management, and a well-rounded perspective, shaping you for life after graduation.

When you enter these tournaments, remember that you are not only athletes, but also ambassadors of Stellenbosch University. Whether you play a game-saving play, cheer on a teammate or simply embody good sportsmanship, you carry with you the hope and pride of the Stellenbosch University family. Go out there, give it your all and bring home the glory. We are behind you every step of the way. Good luck and go, Maroon Machine!

To add to the spirit of camaraderie, our student-athletes shared their excitement leading up to the games during our recent USSA Send-Off function. One such moment came from Riaz Palekara Masters Economics student and senior player of Maties Cricket, who gave an insightful speech to his fellow student-athletes in attendance during the broadcast.

Growing up, I realized that who I am without what I'm good at (my sport) really defines who I am as a person. This kind of mantra changed the way I practiced my sport. This was my way of breaking that barrier of fear. No matter how well I played, I understood that the sun would shine the next day. Our parents, friends or partners will love us, with and without the sport we practice.

They are the reason why I sacrifice so much for the slim chance of success. I play for something much bigger than who I am. That's my message to everyone today: when times are tough during games, remember the people who are there for you in the good times and the bad. Let that be your source of motivation to compete, Palekar said.

Another source of inspiration was the successful promotion of our Maties Men's Football team to the A-section this year. Head coach of Maties Football, Desmond Crowie shared his thoughts ahead of their competition: “We have entered the final phase of our preparation with a focused and intensive two-week training camp. Our team is looking to build on last year's success and our goal is clear: secure a place in the top 8 and compete in the Varsity Cup. The players and staff are united in their efforts and we look forward to testing ourselves against the best college teams in the country.”

With these motivational messages resonating among the teams, Maties Sport is ready to make this year's USSA matches an unforgettable experience.

Per Media and Communications unit