Sports
Milford High Football defeats Taunton in Thanksgiving Eve classic
TAUNTON In a Thanksgiving series known for its close games, the latest edition was the closest yet.
Fresh off a heavyweight title purchase, Taunton (6-5, 2-3 Hockomock Kelley-Rex) and Milford (4-5, 2-3 Hockomock Kelley-Rex) went offensively blow-by-blow on Wednesday night, with the final 10 drives of the evening which ended in scoring plays.
In the end it was all about who broke first. After senior running back Elijah Prophete punched in the Tigers sixth touchdown of the night with just over a minute remaining, Taunton opted to go for a 2-point conversion to win in regulation.
Junior quarterback Dylan Keenan's resulting pass attempt went over the outstretched arms of junior wide receiver Jeremy Knief. After a failed onside kick, the Scarlet Hawks were run out of the clock and sealed the 42-41 victory on Thanksgiving Eve, moving to 4-0 in the holiday series.
It was definitely a shootout, Taunton coach Brad Sidwell said. We had problems stopping them, but then we moved the ball well and our attack produced very good results. I made that decision to go for two as we were rolling down the field and we just couldn't get that ball thrown and caught. It would have been nice if we succeeded, but I am proud of our children. They fought hard and never gave up.
Despite the sour ending, Keenan had a strong performance under center as he threw for three touchdowns, two of which went to senior wide receiver Johnny Escobalez, including a 51-yard flea flicker that also involved Prophete. Knief caught the other touchdown, a 37-yard reception that he sliced through the Milford secondary to bring home.
(Keenan) made some really nice throws on deep balls that were good and our receivers played well, Sidwell said.
Each side also recorded a kickoff return for a touchdown, with Milford junior Jason Stokes first getting the Scarlet Hawks on the board with an 80-yard return after the opening Tigers touchdown. After a Milford touchdown to regain the lead to start the fourth quarter, senior running back Carlos Cruz did the exact same thing and stormed his down the sideline to tie the two again.
Newfound glory:How Taunton High rediscovered and honored its first state championship team
It's quite funny. I looked at him and said, 'You're going to give this back for a score, and we immediately laughed about it,'” Sidwell said. I'm proud of him because he really helped us with the second leg.
In the end, however, it was Milford who came out on top, led by four passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Jack Buckley, who was named the night's Scarlet Hawks Offensive MVP.
I turned the reigns over to our quarterback tonight and he called 95% of the plays himself on the field and he did a great job tonight, Scarlet Hawks coach Dana Olson said.
As for the Tigers, the loss ended both the season and a four-game winning streak, but they still felt like they had plenty of reasons to keep their heads high.
“I'm proud of how far we've come,” said Prophete, who was named Tigers Defensive MVP of the game. We had a lot of losses in the beginning, but as the season went on we built on our wins and got a lot better.
After two opening wins, Taunton dropped four in a row before winning four in a row. Although the Tigers just missed out on a Division 1 tournament, they looked solid in non-playoff action with wins over Braintree and Weymouth.
For Prophete, who thanked Sidwell for the opportunity to play varsity football since he was in eighth grade, he knows the future of the program is in good hands.
Just watch the film and see how we played, Prophete said. There's a lot of young talent coming up, so I hope they perform well and actually win one of these (Thanksgiving) games.
Follow live:Greater Taunton Thanksgiving high school football scores and highlights
As for Sidwell, he said he will miss his seniors, whom he praised for their work ethic despite not receiving the accolades of previous upperclassmen.
They really fought hard and played really well over the last month and a half, Sidwell said.
With the likes of Keenan and Knief, and a host of others, returning, Sidwell says he is positive about the future of football in Taunton.
“We're going to take some time to relax, but then get right back at it and try to improve in the offseason,” Sidwell said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tauntongazette.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/28/milford-taunton-mass-high-school-football-score-thanksgiving/76497593007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to watch Alabama State football vs. Tuskegee
- Another winner of the Trump 2024 elections: the Village Peoples YMCA
- Lady SPG: Photo of woman officer accompanying PM Modi goes viral | News from India
- In Indonesia, President Prabowo's coalition wins regional elections
- Bad employers are banned from hiring overseas workers
- Winter storm with heavy snow wreaks havoc on Thanksgiving travel
- Kohli's U-19 teammate Kaul announces retirement from Indian cricket
- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir Latest India News
- “Imran Khan’s problems are increasing due to PTI leadership’s mistakes”
- Chinese military official Miao Hua is under investigation as part of the fight against corruption in the ranks of the Chinese army.
- Turkish intelligence agency MIT conducts secret surveillance at US funeral to identify Erdogan critics: report
- Iga Swiatek sanctioned for doping, “accepts one-month ban” from tennis after failed drug test in August 2024