Milford High Football defeats Taunton in Thanksgiving Eve classic

TAUNTON In a Thanksgiving series known for its close games, the latest edition was the closest yet.

Fresh off a heavyweight title purchase, Taunton (6-5, 2-3 Hockomock Kelley-Rex) and Milford (4-5, 2-3 Hockomock Kelley-Rex) went offensively blow-by-blow on Wednesday night, with the final 10 drives of the evening which ended in scoring plays.

In the end it was all about who broke first. After senior running back Elijah Prophete punched in the Tigers sixth touchdown of the night with just over a minute remaining, Taunton opted to go for a 2-point conversion to win in regulation.

Junior quarterback Dylan Keenan's resulting pass attempt went over the outstretched arms of junior wide receiver Jeremy Knief. After a failed onside kick, the Scarlet Hawks were run out of the clock and sealed the 42-41 victory on Thanksgiving Eve, moving to 4-0 in the holiday series.

It was definitely a shootout, Taunton coach Brad Sidwell said. We had problems stopping them, but then we moved the ball well and our attack produced very good results. I made that decision to go for two as we were rolling down the field and we just couldn't get that ball thrown and caught. It would have been nice if we succeeded, but I am proud of our children. They fought hard and never gave up.

Despite the sour ending, Keenan had a strong performance under center as he threw for three touchdowns, two of which went to senior wide receiver Johnny Escobalez, including a 51-yard flea flicker that also involved Prophete. Knief caught the other touchdown, a 37-yard reception that he sliced ​​through the Milford secondary to bring home.

(Keenan) made some really nice throws on deep balls that were good and our receivers played well, Sidwell said.

Each side also recorded a kickoff return for a touchdown, with Milford junior Jason Stokes first getting the Scarlet Hawks on the board with an 80-yard return after the opening Tigers touchdown. After a Milford touchdown to regain the lead to start the fourth quarter, senior running back Carlos Cruz did the exact same thing and stormed his down the sideline to tie the two again.

It's quite funny. I looked at him and said, 'You're going to give this back for a score, and we immediately laughed about it,'” Sidwell said. I'm proud of him because he really helped us with the second leg.

In the end, however, it was Milford who came out on top, led by four passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Jack Buckley, who was named the night's Scarlet Hawks Offensive MVP.

I turned the reigns over to our quarterback tonight and he called 95% of the plays himself on the field and he did a great job tonight, Scarlet Hawks coach Dana Olson said.

As for the Tigers, the loss ended both the season and a four-game winning streak, but they still felt like they had plenty of reasons to keep their heads high.

“I'm proud of how far we've come,” said Prophete, who was named Tigers Defensive MVP of the game. We had a lot of losses in the beginning, but as the season went on we built on our wins and got a lot better.

After two opening wins, Taunton dropped four in a row before winning four in a row. Although the Tigers just missed out on a Division 1 tournament, they looked solid in non-playoff action with wins over Braintree and Weymouth.

For Prophete, who thanked Sidwell for the opportunity to play varsity football since he was in eighth grade, he knows the future of the program is in good hands.

Just watch the film and see how we played, Prophete said. There's a lot of young talent coming up, so I hope they perform well and actually win one of these (Thanksgiving) games.

As for Sidwell, he said he will miss his seniors, whom he praised for their work ethic despite not receiving the accolades of previous upperclassmen.

They really fought hard and played really well over the last month and a half, Sidwell said.

With the likes of Keenan and Knief, and a host of others, returning, Sidwell says he is positive about the future of football in Taunton.

“We're going to take some time to relax, but then get right back at it and try to improve in the offseason,” Sidwell said.