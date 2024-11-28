Kohli's U-19 teammate Kaul announces retirement from Indian cricket





“I feel I have three to four years of cricket left in me, but I wanted to go out on a high, when I was at my peak fitness and performing well, rather than being asked to go.” IMAGE: Siddharth Kaul played three ODIs and as many T20Is for India and also featured in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters Pacer Siddharth Kaul on Thursday announced his retirement from Indian cricket after representing the country in three ODIs and as many T20s in 2018-19. The 34-year-old Punjab pacer, who played in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, made the announcement on social media. “The time has now come to highlight my career in India and announce my retirement,” Kaul said on X. However, he stated that he is open to playing abroad in leagues such as the English Province or in the MLC league in the US. “I feel I have three to four years of cricket left in me, but I wanted to go out on a high, when I was at peak fitness and performing well, rather than being asked to go because of fitness or not performing at a certain point. other point,” he was quoted by ESPNCricinfo. “If you see my graph over the last 9-10 years, I have performed very well in all formats. So I felt this was a good time to go. Hopefully in the future, whatever opportunities arise, like in county cricket or Legends League, MLC etc., I would like to explore them if I get a chance.” Kaul was part of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning campaign in 2008, alongside Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. “I want to thank God for the path laid out for me; the fans for the endless support; my parents and family for the sacrifices and trust you have given me, especially during the injuries and low points.” “My teammates over the years for the memories and friendships in the dressing room; the BCCI for fulfilling a young child's dream of representing India and winning the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and my T20i and ODI caps to be received in 2018,” he said. Kaul played a total of 88 first-class matches for Punjab and claimed 297 wickets. In 111 List A games, the right-arm pacer devoured 199 wickets and another 182 in 145 T20s. “(I would like to) thank Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchises for giving me memories of a lifetime; and last but not least, the @pcacricketassociation for giving me the opportunity to earn my First Class- debut in 2007 and supported me throughout my career,” he added. With 155 dismissals, Kaul is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with 120 wickets in 87 matches. His last appearance in competitive cricket came in the Ranji Trophy match between Haryana and Punjab in Rohtak earlier this month.

