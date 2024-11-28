Maveric Lamoureux's Utah Hockey Club replaces the injured Sean Durzi and John Marino

After a whirlwind start to his rookie NHL season, Maveric Lamoureux finally came home.

The Laval, Quebec native took the ice at Bell Center in front of friends and family on Tuesday night as the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime to conclude their four-game road trip.

I've been watching games here since I was five or six years old. Playing on that ice will be a great moment, Lamoureux said before the game. Especially being a Quebec man playing at the Bell Center for the first time, I feel like this doesn't happen often. That is a special moment.

Mikhail Sergachev made one to remember and was the overtime hero for Utah. He scored with 27 seconds left in the five-minute, 3-on-3 period to secure the win. Before the match-winning score, Dylan Guenther scored his tenth goal of the year in the second period, and Jack McBain found the 2-2 equalizer in the third period with his eighth of the season. Karel Vejmelka made 11 saves in his fourth straight start.

Lamoureux couldn't find the scoresheet and finished the night with two shots, two blocks and one goal through 14:57 of ice time. The 20-year-old defenseman's Tuesday show somewhat summed up what he has brought to Utah since being recalled by the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Oct. 23; sparks of good and spots of evil.

Lamoureux was just in front of Alex Newhook's Montreal goal early in the third period and was unable to clear the opponent's stick from the crease. He also took an early penalty at 9:18 of the final frame, which Utah managed to kill. However, these are things you can expect from a player who is quickly learning how to be an NHLer.

The 2022 first-round draft pick isn't a perfect solution for Utah's injured backend, but he has been a burst of youthful potential that energizes the team and fanbase. After being drafted, he made his NHL debut on October 24. Lamoureux has played 15 games since joining Utah, all on the second pair with veteran Ian Cole.

Cole, who is 35 years old, is in his 15th year in the league and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion. The balance of youth and experience has proven to work for Utah.

He's been great. There is a learning curve for every player to reach their potential, whatever that potential is, Cole said. It seems to me that Mav has had a very steep learning curve, which has been great. He has all the tools in the world and he is putting everything together to become a more consistent, stable player.

Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Ian Cole (28) defend during the game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Ottawa Senators at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

At 6-foot-4 and 196 pounds, Lamoureux is a unique configuration for an NHL defenseman. His size is not his only asset; Lamouruex's skating is smooth and fast, he can move the puck, has a sharp shot and leans towards the physical side of the game. He has three points (one goal, two assists) and is averaging 16:07 of ice time per night. Now it's just a matter of balancing these elements in reliable, disciplined play on a nightly basis.

Mav is a great skater, a great kid. Easy to coach, good with the puck, said head coach Andr Tourigny. He is also physical. He is physically strong. He needs to learn balance in his physicality, but so far he is doing very well.

Lamoureux has struggled at times with turnovers leading to opposition goals and general game management. The rookie has 42 total penalty minutes and has taken six penalties in the last three games. It's simply a result of Lamoureux adapting to the NHL level in real time.

There aren't many young guys here, so I feel like it's a struggle every day. You have to earn your place every day, Lamoureux said. I think that was the biggest adjustment, just playing with people who were a lot older than me and also just bigger and stronger.

Of the team's AHL defensemen, Lamoureux appears to be the best band-aid. Utah announced on Tuesday that it has loaned Patrik Koch to HC Oceli Tinec (Czech Republic Extraliga), so he is not an option at least for the short term. Kevin Connauton is 34 years old and has had a productive training camp, but the team does not need another older, less creative defender.

Ready or not, that's the NHL. To throw [Lamoureux] in the pool and he has to figure it out, Tourigny said. It's not like he's surviving now. He really helps us win games every night.

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Maveric Lamoureux (10) looks to succeed during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in San Jose, California

If Sean Durzi and John Marino weren't sidelined on a monthly basis with injuries, it's unlikely Utah fans would have been introduced to Lamoureux for extended periods this season. The NHL is not a developmental league; the AHL is. Regardless of Lamoureux's bright spots so far, he is still maturing. That's much harder to do with the schedule, demand and responsibility that the big show brings.

If Durzi and Marino are likely to return late this season or early next season, Lamoureux's inclusion in the lineup is not guaranteed. So, does he now spend the entire season in the NHL and go back to the AHL next year? Or less playing time? What does that do for development?

Perhaps these are irrelevant questions to ask now. After all, the team values ​​the day-to-day mentality. But management must continually consider the progress of one of the franchise's top prospects.

But amid the outside noise, Lamoureux is simply enjoying the journey.

There's nothing bad about being in the NHL, he said.

