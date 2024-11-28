Antonin “Anto” Landreau crowned first-ever ITTF esports world champion as table tennis embraces the digital future





History was made today in Helsingborg as virtual table tennis crowned its first world champion, marking a turning point in the digital evolution of the sport. Through the innovative Eleven Table Tennis platform, table tennis skills seamlessly merged with virtual reality technology, creating a spectacle that points to an exciting future for the sport. On a day full of spectacular virtual rallies and nail-biting drama, Antonin 'Anto' Landreau emerged victorious from an exceptional field to claim his place in table tennis history. The final, a clash between the current and former world number 1, lived up to expectations as a battle for the ages. Aiphaton's early dominance secured the opening match, but Anto's youthful energy and adaptability turned the tide. In a performance that epitomized the perfect combination of traditional table tennis knowledge and virtual mastery, the Frenchman claimed his place as the inaugural ITTF Esports World Champion. This means everything,” said a delighted Anto after his victory. “To become the first ever ITTF World Esports Champion is a dream come true. The level of competition was incredible, and to win here after Olympic Esports Week, the success shows how far virtual table tennis has come.” The day's action started with an exciting all-French semi-final between Anto and Nathan “Natping” Denchre. In a match that had the Helsingborg crowd on the edge of their seats, both players showed why virtual table tennis has captured the imagination of a new generation. The virtual arena crackled with energy as Natping made a spirited comeback to level the score at 1-1, delivering moments of brilliance that left the spectators gasping. Despite establishing a promising 5-3 lead in the fourth game, Natping found Anto's experience and composure under pressure insurmountable as the top seed secured a 3-1 victory. The second semi-final took the championship to new heights, as Maik “Aiphaton” Reusner and Nicolas “Swiss11Rally” Champod produced what many considered the best display of virtual skills of the day. Each point showcased the remarkable accuracy and physics of virtual table tennis, with Swiss11Rally taking first blood. However, former world number 1 Aiphaton's experience was evident as he orchestrated a masterful comeback to secure his final spot with a hard-fought 3-1 win. In the bronze medal match, Swiss11Rally's technical mastery proved too strong for Natping in a best-of-three encounter. While the young Frenchman's remarkable run from qualifiers to semi-finals ended here, his journey illustrated how virtual table tennis can create new pathways to elite competition. The impact of the championship extends beyond the competition itself, as quarterfinalist Wladmir “Wlad” Pimentel reflected: “What we see here is just the beginning. When I started playing virtual table tennis less than two years ago, I just wanted to play table tennis, but I couldn't get access to a real table. Now I coach players from Alaska to Sweden, teach for hours in virtual space and now play in a World Championship. Most impressively, players who have never played traditional table tennis develop perfect timing and technique in VR. It shows the potential of this format to grow our sport worldwide.” As table tennis positions itself for inclusion in the 2025 Olympic Esports Games, this championship has set a compelling precedent. It showed how virtual sports can retain the essence of their traditional counterparts while opening new avenues for global participation and engagement. The success of this first championship, from the 212-strong qualifying field to today's dramatic conclusion, suggests that virtual table tennis will play a crucial role in the future of the sport. “These Esports World Championships represent a pivotal moment in table tennis history. As we align with the IOC's vision for digital sports and look forward to the 2025 Olympic Esports Games, today's success shows how virtual reality can enhance and expand the sport we love while maintaining its core values. The level of competition and involvement we have seen here in Helsingborg shows that virtual table tennis has a bright future in the Olympic movement.” – ” noted Petra Srling, President of ITTF. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ittf.com/2024/11/28/antonin-anto-landreau-crowned-first-ever-ittf-world-esports-champion-as-table-tennis-embraces-digital-future/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos